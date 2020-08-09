Milkmen Split Rain-Soaked Doubleheader with Dogs

August 9, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Milwaukee Milkmen infielder Dylan Tice

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Milwaukee Milkmen infielder Dylan Tice(Milwaukee Milkmen)

As the first pitch was thrown for game one of the doubleheader against Chicago, the temperature was approaching 90 degrees.

Chicago jumped on starting pitcher Zach Hartman early. Joey Terdoslavich came up to the plate with two outs in the first inning and hit a home run for Chicago's first run. K.C. Hobson and Tyler Ladendorf hit back to back doubles to stretch the Dog lead. At the end of the first inning the score is 2-0, Chicago with the lead.

The Milkmen got a handle on Luke Westphal in the third inning. David Washington stayed hot and hit a double to center field which brought in Aaron Hill. Logan Trowbridge earned himself an RBI single that tied the game 2-2.

It was deja vu all over again in the fourth, as Washington singled to score Hill once again to give the Milkmen a 3-2 advantage.

Anthony Bender relieved Hartman in the fifth and ended up earning the winning decision. AJ Schugel tossed a scoreless sixth and Peyton Gray came in for the save, striking out the last two batters to close out a 3-2 victory for the Milkmen in game one.

http://baseball.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=530109

As the first pitch of the second game was throw, it started to cool off at Franklin Field as clouds rolled in and the sky became overcast. The newest member of the Milkmen -- RHP Drew Hutchinson -- started in game two.

It didn't take long for the Milkmen to keep their groove going. Logan Trowbridge took one out of center field bringing in two runs, except Chicago struck back with their own two-run home run from Victor Roach. The game was all tied up at the end of the second, 2-2.

In the fourth inning the Dogs got in two more runs off a Tyler Ladendorf home run to take a 4-2 lead.

Chicago's bats didn't slow down as Blake Allemand hit a single to make it 5-2. Adam Walker inched the score a little closer with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing the score to 5-3.

A rain delay ended the game after six innings, giving the Dogs a win in game two and a split with the Milkmen in the doubleheader. After a day off on Monday, these two teams both head to Chicago for a three-game series at Impact Field.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.