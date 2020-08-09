RedHawks/Goldeyes Game Postponed Due to Weather - Double Header on Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. - Sunday evening's game between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Winnipeg Goldeyes has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Tuesday, August 11th beginning at 6:00 p.m at Newman Outdoor Field, with both games scheduled for seven innings. The Goldeyes will be the home team in game one, with the RedHawks serving as the home team in game two.

