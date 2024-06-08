Sunday's Dallas Wings-Phoenix Mercury Game to Feature Sneakerhead Showcase

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, and the game will feature a Sneakerhead Showcase theme. The game is presented by Wendy's, and doors will open to fans and fellow sneakerheads at 1 p.m.

Sunday's event will feature 17 vendors who will set up throughout the College Park Center concourse. Included in the merchants are DFW Vintage Swapmeet, which is known for its signature "SwapCon" convention; Sneaker Snob Shop, a well-respected female-owned company that celebrates sneaker enthusiasts by providing unique streetwear; and High Demand, a female-owned vendor from Houston. Guests will have plenty of opportunities to buy, sell and trade sneakers at the event.

Additional elements of Sneakerhead Showcase presented by Wendy's include a sneaker display, a 360 cam, raffle giveaways presented by DTLR and a sneaker balloon.

As a part of the Sneakerhead Showcase, the Dallas Wings Community Foundation will host its annual in-arena shoe drive benefitting Soles4Souls. Fans are encouraged to bring gently warn or new shoes to donate. Sole4Souls' Mission is to repurpose shoes to create economic, health, educational, service, and environmental opportunities for all. To put that in perspective, in 2023 5.5 million pairs of shoes were distributed.

A limited number of tickets remain for Sunday's Wings-Mercury game. Dallas has sold out five consecutive games dating back to last season.

