Aces Fall to Storm 78-65, Drop to 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup Games

LAS VEGAS - A'ja Wilson's 29-point, 11-rebound effort was not enough to overcome a poor shooting night for the Las Vegas Aces (5-3), who fell to the Seattle Storm (7-3) 78-65 Friday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Kelsey Plum also scored in double figures for Las Vegas with 18 points. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 25 points. With the loss, the Aces drop to 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup play, while Seattle improved to 2-0.

First Quarter Highlights (Seattle 17, Las Vegas 16)

Trailing 7-6, the Storm scored 9-straight to take their largest lead of the quarter, 15-7 at the 3:47 mark. Las Vegas outscored Seattle 9-2 on a trio of 3-pointers over the final two minutes to close the quarter. The Storm outscored the Aces 10-2 in the paint. The Aces shot 35.3% from the field and 44.4% from long range, while the Storm hit 40% of their field goal attempts and 25% from distance. Plum scored a high of 6 for the Aces, while Loyd countered with 6 for the Storm.

Second Quarter Highlights (Seattle 36, Las Vegas 28)

With the Aces up 3, the Storm went on a 15-2 run for a 10-point advantage, 34-24, with 1:44 to go before the half. Seattle outscored Las Vegas 19-12 in the second frame by hitting 40% of its field goal attempts and holding the Aces to 23.5% from the field. After neither team attempted a free throw in the first period, Seattle went 6 of 8 and the Aces were 3 of 3 from the line. Plum scored 8 for the Aces, while the Storm was paced by 9 points from Loyd and 8 from Ezi Magbegor.

Third Quarter Highlights (Seattle 54, Las Vegas 51)

A 13-2 run midway through the third quarter pulled the Aces to with 3 points, 48-45. The Aces shot 38.9% from the field and held the Storm to 25% of their field goal attempts, including 0 of 3 from distance. Wilson scored a high of 15 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 8 for the Storm.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Seattle 78, Las Vegas 65)

The Aces cut the deficit to a point early in the fourth quarter and were still within striking distance, 63-59, after a Plum jumper at 4:27. From there, Las Vegas was 1 of 6 from the field and Seattle shot 5 of 9 to close out the quarter. The Aces were 4 of 15 (.267) from the field and missed all 7 of their 3-point attempts, while Seattle went 8 of 21 (.381), including 4 of 9 from afar in the final frame. Wilson scored 8 points, Diggins-Smith had 11.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas made 31.3 percent of its field goal attempts (21 of 67) and 26.9percent of its 3-pointers (7 of 26) while Seattle made 36.1 percent of its shots from the field (26 of 72), and 30 percent from distance (6 of 20).

The Storm outscored the Aces 30-20 points in the paint.

The Aces outscored the Storm 13-4 points in transition and 8-4 on second chance points.

Seattle held a 43-36 rebounding advantage.

Wilson was held to 6 points (2-7 FGs, 2-2 FTs) and 3 rebounds in the first half and had 23 (6-13 FGs, 11-12 FTs) points and 8 caroms in the second.

GAME NOTES

Wilson now has 3,985 points over 197 career games. She is on pace to become just the fourth player in league history to hit the 4,000-point plateau in fewer than 200 games (Breanna Stewart, 196 games; Diana Taurasi, 197 games; Elena Delle Donne, 199 games).

Wilson has recorded double-doubles and 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound performances in 7 of 8 games this year. She now leads the WNBA in scoring average at 28.0 points per game, which would break the league mark for scoring average in a season should she maintain it through year's end.

Wilson Has scored at least 20 points in 13-straight regular season games (28.4 ppg), which ties the record of 13 set by Phoenix's Diana Taurasi (July 22, 2006-May 19, 2007).

Wilson had 3 blocked shots, and now needs 3 to draw even with the W's No. 17 Jessica Breland (367). Wilson has blocked at least 1 shot in 17-straight games, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA. Brittney Griner owns the all-time league record with blocks in 80 straight games, while Margo Dydek has the franchise mark of 36.

Kiah Stokes matched her season-high rebounding output with 8 boards.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury), and Chelsea Gray (lower left leg injury).

NEXT UP

Las Vegas heads to Southern California, Sunday for a 6 pm PT tip against the Los Angels Sparks on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

