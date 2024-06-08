Dallas Wings Fall at Los Angeles Sparks 81-72

Los Angeles, CA - The Dallas Wings fell at the Los Angeles Sparks 81-72 Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist combined for 43 points but the shorthanded Wings, who continued to be without three starters for the eighth consecutive game, struggled in the fourth quarter to fall in a close battle on the West Coast and even the season series with the Sparks at 1-1. The Wings fall to 3-6 with the setback, including 0-3 in Commissioner's Cup play, while Los Angeles moves to 3-7 on the season and 1-2 in Commissioner's Cup games.

Ogunbowale scored at least 20 points for the ninth straight game with her game-high 22 points, while Siegrist was one shy of her career best with 21 points. It marked the third time this season the Wings had multiple players score at least 20 points.

Ogunbowale, the WNBA steals leader this season, had a game-high four thefts while adding a team-high four steals. Siegrist finished 9-of-11 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep while grabbing six boards. Monique Billings snagged double-digit rebounds for the fourth time this season with a game-best 12, while adding eight points.

The Wings came out firing in the first half as Siegrist scored 15 points over the first 20 minutes, the most she has ever scored in a single half. Dallas led 44-38 at the break and went on to lead by as many as eight, 46-36, in the third before its offense went cold and the Sparks rallied.

Dallas led 67-65 with 8:01 left in the game but was kept off the scoreboard for over four minutes as Los Angeles went on a decisive 9-0 run to take a seven-point lead with under four minutes to go. Billings' free-throws and an Ogunbowale jumper got the Wings within three, 75-72, with 1:22 remaining, but Dallas was kept off the scoreboard the rest of the way as the Sparks added six insurance points to cushion their final lead. The Wings were limited to a season-low nine fourth-quarter points.

On the night, the Wings shot.397 (29-73) from the field but struggled from three (2-17,.118). Dallas shot a season high.923 from the free-throw line (12-13), including a perfect 4-4 for Teaira McCowan. McCowan finished with six points, seven boards and three assists, while Sevgi Uzun had nine points and four rebounds. Kalani Brown added six points and two offensive rebounds.

LA's Dearica Hamby tied Ogunbowale for the game high with 22 points, and matched Billings for the game best with 12 boards. The Sparks shot.471 from the field and edged the Wings on the glass, 36-35. Both teams committed 14 turnovers.

The Wings will have a quick turnaround as they welcome the Phoenix Mercury to College Park Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will air live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Dallas won at Phoenix earlier this season on May 25, as Ogunbowale scored 40 points to lead the Wings to the 107-92 road victory.

