Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - June 9

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and stream on WNBA League Pass. On the call will be Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The meeting will be the second of the season between the two Western Conference rivals, with the Wings scoring a 107-92 victory when they met in Arizona back on May 25. Arike Ogunbowale scored 40 points that night in the win. Dallas (3-6) is coming off an 81-72 setback at the Los Angeles Sparks while the Mercury (5-6) edged the Minnesota Lynx, 81-80, at home on Friday night.

How To Follow Airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

5/25 at PHX W, 107-92 (Box Score | Recap)

6/9 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

7/3 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

7/10 at PHX 2:30 p.m. CT

Mercury lead the all-time series 32-45

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Media Availability No shootaround Pregame - 1:15 p.m.: Head Coach Trammell (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 865 2509 6348 | JOIN

Postgame: Head Coach Trammell & two players TBD (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 848 2927 4401| JOIN

Notable Storylines Making The Case For Maddy And Mo

Maddy Siegrist and Monique Billings both have solid arguments in the race for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award. As of 6/8, Siegrist has made the highest jump in scoring ranking from 2023 to 2024 in the WNBA, going from No. 89 in 2023 (3.7 ppg) to No. 22 in 2024 (14.3). Her 10.6 ppg increase is second to only Dearica Hamby (LAS), who is averaging 11.7 ppg more in 2024. For Billings, her 52-spot jump in scoring ranking (No. 79 to No. 27) is second to only Siegrist, while her 8.2-point scoring increase is third behind Siegrist and Hamby. The Wings' Satou Sabally is the reigning WNBA MIP.

Ogunbowale vs. The Mercury

Following a 40-point showing on May 25, Arike Ogunbowale has had the most success against the Phoenix Mercury during her five-plus year career with the Dallas Wings. The 5-8 guard has averaged 23.82 points over 17 matchups with the Mercury, including 26.0 per game in four meetings in 2023. Prior to the 40-point outing, her best scoring average against a single opponent was 23.40 against the Chicago Sky.

Sneakerhead Showcase

Sunday's Wings-Mercury game will feature a Sneakerhead Showcase theme, presented by Wendy's. The concourse at College Park Center will feature 17 vendors where fans can buy, sell and trade sneakers, as well as view displays, participate in raffles and a 360 camera, and donate. The Dallas Wings Community Foundation will host its annual in-arena shoe drive benefitting Soles4Souls. Fans are encouraged to bring gently warn or new shoes to donate. Sole4Souls' Mission is to repurpose shoes to create economic, health, educational, service, and environmental opportunities for all. To put that in perspective, in 2023 5.5 million pairs of shoes were distributed. Doors open at 1 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.