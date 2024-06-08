Postgame Notes: Sky Lose 80-89 to Dream, Cardoso Records First Career Start

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Atlanta Dream, 80-89, in Commissioner's Cup play at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, June 8. With the loss, the Sky fell to 4-6 on the season, 2-4 against the Eastern Conference, 1-4 at home, 1-3 in Commissioner's Cup games, and 38-26 against Atlanta all time.

The Sky had seven players go for seven or more points as the Sky erased what was once an 18-point Dream lead to battle back into the game. Sky rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese led the team in scoring alongside Dana Evans, with all three players recording 13 points.

Saturday's game marked Cardoso's first career start and her 13 points were a career high. Reese pulled down 13 rebounds, matching her career high to give her a third straight double-double, and recorded a career-high-tying five steals as well.

Marina Mabrey scored 12 points, Isabelle Harrison contributed seven points and Diamond DeShields recorded eight points and three assists. Lindsay Allen tied her season high for points in a game with eight.

The Dream were led in scoring by Tina Charles, who set a season high with 22 points while also leading Atlanta in rebounds with seven. Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and recorded a career-high 10 assists, while Allisha Gray (14) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (18) also scored in the double-digits for the Dream.

Other highlights include:

Saturday's game marked Tina Charles' 400th career WNBA game

With her nine made free throws, Charles (1,238) passed Yolanda Griffith (1,232) for 15th on the WNBA's all-time free throws list

With her one offensive rebound, Charles (1,050) passed Yolanda Griffith (1,049) for sole possession of fourth on the WNBA's all-time offensive rebounds list

Reese is the fourth Sky player to have three or more consecutive double-doubles in franchise history. Sylvia Fowles did so 12 times, Elena Delle Donne did so twice and Candace Parker did so once

Reese is the third rookie all time with 13+ points, 13+ rebounds and 5+ steals in a game, joining Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker (Across the Timeline)

Reese is the third player in WNBA history with 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals in back-to-back games, joining Catchings (2002) and Erlana Larkins (2014) (Across the Timeline)

Reese and Rhyne Howard both recorded double-doubles and five steals apiece, becoming the first set of players to do so in WNBA history (Across the Timeline)

In total, Howard finished with 10 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals, becoming the 12th player to post at least 10+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds and 5+ steals in a game and the first Atlanta player to do so since Angel McCoughtry in 2013 (Across the Timeline)

NEXT UP : The Sky face off against the Connecticut Sun at home on Wednesday, June 12 in their fifth and final Commissioner's Cup game. The Sun are 9-1 after their 82-75 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon, their first of the season. The Sky are 0-1 against the Sun this season after an 82-86 loss on May 25 at Wintrust Arena and are 37-39 against them all-time (including postseason), with a 32-34 record in the regular season and a 5-5 postseason record.

Through their first 10 games of the season, the Sun have been led by two-time WNBA champion and five-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who averages a team-high 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Four-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun in both rebounds (9.6) and assists (8.6) along with her 12.7 points per game.

Rounding out the rest of Connecticut's double-digit scorers are two-time All-Star Brionna Jones (13.3), DiJonai Carrington (11.9) and Tyasha Harris (10.7).

The game tips off at 7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 12 and will be available on WMEU and Marquee Plus.

KEY RUNS:

The Dream went on a 25-9 run from 8:41 to 1:18 in the first quarter

The Dream outscored the Sky 29-15 in the first quarter

The Sky went on an 16-6 run from 7:37 to 2:35 in the second quarter

The Sky outscored the Dream 23-17 in the third quarter

The Sky went on an 17-7 run from 8:26 to 2:44 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky shot 19 of 37 (51.4%) from the field and 3 of 8 (37.5%) from three, while the Dream shot 19 of 43 (44.2%) from the floor and 5 of 12 (41.7%) from three.

The Dream's biggest lead was 18 points, while the Sky's biggest lead was two points

The Sky scored 12 points off 14 Atlanta turnovers, while the Dream scored 26 points off 21 Chicago turnovers

All 11 of the Sky's active players had playing time against the Dream

The Dream out-assisted the Sky 6-1 in the first quarter

Atlanta had 14 assists to Chicago's seven in the first half

Both the Dream and the Sky recorded three steals in the first quarter

Atlanta's 51 points in the first half are their season high for points in a half

The Dream made four out of their nine three-point attempts (44.4%) in the first half, while the Sky made one of their four three-point attempts (25%) in the same period

The Sky out-rebounded the Dream in the second (12-4) and third (10-8) quarters

The Dream recorded six steals in the third quarter, while the Sky did not record a steal

The Sky scored 10 points off seven offensive rebounds, while the Dream scored 20 points off 11 offensive rebounds

Chicago outscored Atlanta off the bench, 21-19

The Sky committed 21 turnovers, allowing 26 points off those turnovers. The Dream turned the ball over 14 times, allowing 12 points off those turnovers

Atlanta out-assisted Chicago 22-17

The Dream recorded a season-high 14 steals

CHICAGO NOTES:

Dana Evans accounted for 26 of the Sky's 80 points (13 points, 13 points created from assists)

Evans accounted for 11 of the Sky's 24 points in the second quarter (seven points, four points created from assists)

Angel Reese scored four of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter

Reese is averaging 5.0 steals in her past two games and 1.9 steals on the season

Reese achieved a double-double by the third quarter

Diamond DeShields accounted for six of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Evans accounted for eleven of the Sky's 24 points in the second quarter (seven points, four points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso scored eight of the Sky's 18 points in the third quarter

Mabrey accounted for 12 of the Sky's 23 points in the fourth quarter (10 points, two points created from assists)

Lindsay Allen accounted for 10 of the Sky's 23 points in the fourth quarter (six points, four points created from assists)

ATLANTA NOTES:

Rhyne Howard accounted for 33 of the Dream's 89 points (10 points, 23 points from assists)

Howard achieved a double-double by the fourth quarter

Howard accounted for 12 of the Dream's 22 points in the second quarter (three points, nine points created from assists)

Howard's four assists in the second quarter are tied for her career high for assists in a quarter

Tina Charles scored six of the Dream's 29 points in the first quarter. Charles had six more points in the second quarter to account for 12 of Dream's 51 points at the half

Charles scored eight of the Dream's 21 points in the third quarter

Allisha Gray scored eight of the Dream's 29 points in the first quarter.

The Dream hit three of their six three-point attempts in the first quarter

All of Atlanta's starters and seven of their players in total scored in the first quarter

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored six of the Dream's 21 points in the third quarter

Parker-Tyus accounted for nine of the Dream's 17 points in the fourth quarter (six points, three points created from assists)

Parker-Tyus had four assists and four rebounds against the Sky

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.