Liberty Stop Sun to Clinch Commissioner's Cup Championship Berth

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Saturday, the New York Liberty (10-2) defeated the Connecticut Sun (9-1), 82-75, to clinch a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game. The Liberty will represent the Eastern Conference in the Commissioner's Cup for the second consecutive season, with the opportunity to defend their 2023 title.

After four Commissioner's Cup games, the Liberty sit at 4-0 with a +73 point differential.

At 10-2, the 2024 Liberty are tied for the team's best record through 12 games in franchise history, matching New York's 10-2 start in 1997.

With the win, New York became the first team in the WNBA to reach 10 wins. The first team to win 10 games has made the WNBA Finals in 20 of 27 seasons (74%) and won the championship in 12 of 27 seasons (44%).

New York has won the team's last six games, marking the 14th winning streak of at least six games in franchise history.

The Liberty shot over 50% from the field for the second time this season, which is tied for the most in the WNBA.

For the fourth time in franchise history, New York had four players record at least five assists in a single game.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Washington Mystics on Sunday, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on an 11-2 run from the 9:43 mark of the first to the 6:48 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : Connecticut went on a 21-6 run from the 0:52 mark of the first to the 3:16 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : Connecticut went on a 10-2 run from the 7:18 mark of the third to the 5:22 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 15-6 run from the 7:44 mark of the fourth to the 3:23 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with 24 points and added two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular season games with at least one made three-pointer to 37, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA. With her three-pointer at 6:49 of the first quarter, Ionescu became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers (117 games), passing Diana Taurasi (124 games) according to Across the Timeline.

Jonquel Jones posted 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Jones became the first player in Liberty franchise history to record a game of at least 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks, per Across the Timeline.

With three blocks in the first half, Jonquel Jones recorded consecutive games of three or more blocks for her first time in a Liberty uniform. According to ESPN, the Sun shot 0-10 on field goal attempts with Jones as the primary defender in the first half, and Connecticut finished 1-16 from the field overall against Jones.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 10 points to go along with a season-high seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Laney-Hamilton posted at least four assists for the fourth consecutive game, which is tied for her third-longest streak in a Liberty uniform. Laney-Hamilton also recorded her 10th game of at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in a Liberty uniform, moving her into a tie with Loree Moore for the seventh-most such games in Liberty franchise history.

Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stewart recorded at least three assists in her last five games, her second-longest streak of three or more assists in a Liberty uniform.

