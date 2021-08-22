Sunday, August 22nd Game Postponed

August 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Tonight's game, Sunday, August 22nd vs the Wilmington Blue rocks has been postponed due to weather. It will be played as a single-admission Double-header the week of September 6th in Wilmington Delaware at Frawley Stadium.

IronBirds ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets to any future 2021 or 2022 IronBirds Game. IronBirds tickets for today's game will not be accepted at Frawley stadium, home of the Wilmington BlueRocks, for the double-header.

Please visit https://www.milb.com/aberdeen/ballpark/rainpolicy for further information and to download our exchange form.

