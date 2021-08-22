Tonight's Game Postponed

August 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Today's game against in Aberdeen against the IronBirds has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made-up as a part of a single-admission double header here in Wilmington on Wednesday, September 8. Both games will be 7 innings.

Gates will open at 4:30 pm on Wednesday with the first game beginning at 5:05 pm. Fans with tickets dated for September 8 are welcome to one or both games.

