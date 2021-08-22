Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 22)

The Dash take on Hickory for the final game in a five-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m..

Winston-Sakem Dash (34-59) vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS (42-50)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-2, 3.30 ERA) vs. LHP Grant Wolfram (1-3, 4.68 ERA)

3:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #95

DASH, 'DADS SPLIT DH TO SET UP RUBBER MATCH

The Winston Dash and Hickory Crawdads split the day-night doubleheader Saturday, with Hickory winning game one 11-4 and the Dash winning game two 8-1.

In game one, the Dash jumped ahead 2-0 before the Crawdads reeled off four runs in the first frame. The Dash knotted the score at four apiece in the third, but Hickory reeled off seven unanswered runs in the next three innings to take game one.

In the second game, both teams continued trading blows after the Dash and Crawdads scored a first inning run. Winston-Salem tallied a run in both the third and fourth innings until erupting for five runs in the seventh, clinching a win and splitting the doubleheader.

Lazaro Leal logged a homer and double while driving in four in game two, while Alex Destino smacked his team-leading 19th homer of the season in game two. The Dash bullpen excelled in game two, using four relievers in an announced bullpen game to limit Hickory to just one run and five hits, walking none.

THE LEFTY GRANT WOLFRAM RETURNS

One of the taller players in the High-A East League, lefty Grant Wolfram suits up for Hickory as their starter in the series finale. The 6'7" lefty was a key member of the Hickory pitching staff that made the league championship series in 2019 and has made adjustments during the extended offseason to up his pitch repertoire.

Like many, Wolfram spent the offseason in the weight room, conditioning and improving his diet. Mechanically, it was what Wolfram did to his fastball that may make the biggest difference in 2021. After analyzing his pitching motion, Wolfram noticed he had a tendency to get to the side of his fastball, not staying behind the pitch to give it the desired spin and movement. In order to make the change, Wolfram worked on shifting further weight to his back hip, focusing on the back-leg drive to yield better results.

A CAREER DAY FOR LEAL

With a four-RBI performance in game two of the doubleheader, Lazaro Leal set a new career-high for RBIs in a single game. Leal finished game two 2-4 with 4 RBIs, a HR, 2B, and a run scored.

THE UPCOMING SLATE

After the Dash wrap up their series with the Crawdads, they return back home to do battle with the Hudson Valley Renegades for the first time this year. Hudson Valley, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, lead the High-A East North division by nine games over second place Aberdeen. After a series with the Renegades, the Dash travel to Rome to play the Braves for the second time this season.

BLAINE CRIM: HIGH-A GRADUATE AND FRISCO ROUGHRIDER

Hickory boasted one of the hottest hitters in the High-A East in slugger Blaine Crim. Crim paced the Crawdads in most statistical categories while ranking fourth in the High-A East in average (.300), third in homers (20), and second in slugging (.559). Promoted to Double-A Frisco on August 3, Crim is slashing .350/.409/.625 with the RoughRiders, launching three homers in 11 games. A first baseman by trade, Crim blasted five homers in the final six games he played against the Dash from July 6-10.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Both the Dash and Crawdads will take Monday off, with the Dash returning to Winston-Salem at the conclusion of the series with Hickory.

Come Tuesday, the Dash will welcome the Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A, New York Yankees) for the only series of the year between the two teams. Hudson Valley has a comfortable lead in the High-A East North division, leading second place Aberdeen by nine games. Probable starters and rotations will be announced before the start of Tuesday's game.

