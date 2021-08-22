Hot Rods Game Notes

August 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... The Hot Rods tossed their seventh shutout of the season in a 10-0 rout of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, securing a series and season series win. Miller Hogan had seven of the pitching staff's 13 strikeouts in a clinic of strike-throwing while Hogan, Michael Mercado, and Zack Trageton combined to allow just one hit without walking a single Grasshopper. Evan Edwards hit his third homer of the series for Bowling Green while Grant Witherspoon and Hill Alexander each hammered round-trippers. Witherspoon, Martinez, and Alexander all had multi-hit games while the Hot Rods brought their run total in the series to an astounding 51 -- that's over 10 runs per game.

Homecoming King... Evan Edwards has had an unbelievable return to his hometown of Greensboro this week. The first baseman has made numerous outstanding plays in the field but his hitting has been unreal. He's batting .333 in the series against GSO with three homers, a triple, two doubles, seven runs scored, seven RBIs, and four walks with an OBP of .440. The lefty has compiled an OPS of 1.392 in the last five games and raised his season batting average nine points.

Power vs. Power... Bowling Green hit three more homers on Saturday night, bringing their series total to 13 and their season total to 163. They're leading the minors in the category.

Two Away... Jordan Qsar hit his 20th homer of the season on Thursday while Edwards did so on Saturday, becoming the third and fourth players in club history to reach the mark. They join Ronaldo Hernandez (21, 2018) and single-season record-holder Derek Dietrich (2011, 22) as the only player to ever reach the mark. While the duo is two homers shy of the record, Grant Witherspoon (18) is close to joining the 20 home run club and all could eclipse Detrich's record with 25 games remaining in the regular season.

The RBI King... Grant Witherspoon had two RBIs on Wednesday, making him the career RBI leader in franchise history with 113. He passed Tyler Goeddel, who racked up 111 RBIs between the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Witherspoon collected 54 RBIs during his 2019 season with the Hot Rods. He has 59 through the first 92 games of the 2021 season.

Yesterday's Notes... Edwards became the fourth Hot Rods hitter to have 20 homers in a season... He extended his hit streak to five games... Edwards had his 15th multi-RBI game of the year... Qsar extended his hit streak to 12 games... Martinez has a five-game hitting streak... He also had his second-straight three-hit game... It was his 11th multi-hit game of 2021... He also had his sixth multi-RBI game... Alexander had his 10th multi-hit effort of the season... He also had multiple RBIs in a game for the eighth time this season... Hogan struck out seven, his new season-high... He also tied the team-high for innings pitched by a starter... Saturday was the Hot Rods' fourth time throwing a one-hitter this season... They're 7-1 in shutouts this year... BG earned a series win with Saturday's victory... It also secured a season-series win against Greensboro...

Now pitching: Trey Cumbie... Cumbie will be used as an opener in Sunday's contest marking the third time he'll start a game in his career and the second time this season. Through three appearances with the Hot Rods in 2021, Cumbie is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings with just one walk. His last outing was on Thursday where he threw 2.0 scoreless frames while holding Greensboro to one hit with two strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.