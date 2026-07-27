Summit Fall to Washington Spirit 0-1

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER SUMMIT FC at WASHINGTON SPIRIT

FINAL: 0-1

Audi Field / Attendance: 15,169

MEDIA ASSETS

MATCH NOTES

The Denver Summit FC (5-6-4, 19 pts) met the Washington Spirit (10-3-3, 33 pts) on the pitch for the second time this season ... the road matchup at Audi Field ended in Washington's third 1-0 winning result of the season (last: May 10 vs. LOU).

The Summit kept the Spirit scoreless for 60 minutes, the second longest of any squad this season ... Tonight also marked just the fifth time this season that the Spirit has been kept scoreless through the first half.

Denver was held to one shot on target, tied for its fewest of the season (March 12 at BAY), despite 35 touches in the opposition box that tie for the team's second-most of the season (38 touches, July 18 vs. POR).

Denver entered the half tied nil-nil for the fifth time this season, having yet to lose in any of the four previous competitions ... Despite the loss, the Summit have conceded just one goal when both squads are scoreless at half this season.

Rookie Devin Lynch entered the starting lineup as one of just two rookies to start in every match this year (Mimi Van Zanten, SD) ... she saw the pitch all but six minutes of matchplay against the Spirit.

Abby Smith executed five saves, her fourth match of the season with as many or more (season best 10, March 20 vs. ORL).

SCORING

61' WASH Sofia Cantore

SCORING SUMMARY

1 2 F

WASH 0 1 0

DENVER 0 0 3

DISCIPLINE

55', DEN Ayo Uke (Yellow)

79', DEN Eva Gaetino (Yellow)

88', DEN Natalie Means (Yellow)

WASHINGTON LINEUP: Maciver, Rodman, Bernal, Wiesner ('76' Tsé), Rudd, Sullivan (58' Santos), Carle Hershfelt, Morgan, Metayer (85' Bolt), Cantore (76' Martinez)

Unused Substitutes: Wojdelko, Collins, Gaines-Ramos, Skurcenski

DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Kurtz, Lynch (84' Regan), Sonis, Oke ('80 Means), Ryan, Heaps, Gaetino (84' Reid), Sheehan, Flint (80' Brazier), Thomas (69' Kössler)

Unused Substitutes: Asman, McCormack, Pickett, Yamamoto







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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