Angel City Football Club Rallies Late But Falls to Racing Louisville FC

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release









Angel City Football Club in action

(Angel City FC) Angel City Football Club in action(Angel City FC)

LOS ANGELES, CA - Sporting custom rainbow-colored jerseys for Pride Night, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) rallied late but ultimately lost, 2-1, to Racing Louisville FC Sunday evening at BMO Stadium.

Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir tied midfielder Maiara Niehues for the club lead with her sixth goal of the season, but it was not enough to overcome a brace by Louisville attacker Maja Lardner.

"The goal helped because we got the crowd going and [brought] more intensity," said Interim Head Coach Leif Smerud, adding, "[But] it's frustrating to lose a game like this."

Jónsdóttir pulled ACFC within one in the 80th minute, receiving a long pass from defender Sophia Mattice and beating Louisville defender Arin Wright before slotting the ball under goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.

The assist was the first of Mattice's career and came in her first game action this season.

"The mentality was that we were always going to keep going forward, keep being positive," forward Claire Emslie said. "And we always felt like we were going to score, and we got one."

Angel City turned up the pressure after Jónsdóttir's score.

Defender Gisele Thompson had the crowd convinced that she had found the equalizer in the 85th minute when she launched a rocket that seemed destined for the upper right corner. But although it produced a tell-tale ripple, Thompson's attempt found the side of the net.

ACFC's onslaught continued in stoppage time. Forward Riley Tiernan pounded a shot in the first added minute that ricocheted off the top-right corner of the woodwork, leaving her attempt just inches from tying the match.

Moments later, Mattice one-timed a cross from Thompson that forced a lunging save from Bloomer. And in the 93rd minute, Mattice launched a long free kick that fell to forward Ally Sentnor, but the Racing Louisville defense was able to prevent Sentnor from getting a shot off.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Sentnor powered a diving header on goal on a cross from Borges that drew a two-handed save from Bloomer, ultimately maintaining Louisville's one-goal advantage.

It was Angel City's first loss in four matches after three consecutive shutouts.

"We have to look at more than the result," Smerud said. "When we lose, we have to find what was good, and when we win, we also have to look at what was not so good, so we can learn."

Angel City dominated the ball in the opening 45 minutes, controlling 67 percent of possession and outshooting Racing Louisville, 11-8. But Louisville proved effective on the break and scored the only goal of the half.

The visitors drew first blood in the 24th minute. ACFC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made the initial save on Racing Louisville midfielder Katie O'Kane's long shot from outside the 18-yard box, but Lardner jumped on the rebound to put Louisville ahead 1-0 and break Angel City's three-match shutout streak.

Lardner completed her brace in the 55th minute, heading home a cross from forward Kayla Fischer at the left post.

"We never want to lose and definitely never want to be two zero down," Emslie said. "But we had the momentum in the last 30 minutes of the game, you know we always push, we never give up. Unfortunately, we didn't put the ball in the back of the net enough times tonight."

Defender Karsyn Cherry made her first start her professional career, playing 74 minutes before being replaced by Mattice. The Lafayette, Ind., native has a Kentucky connection, having starred at the University of Louisville for four seasons prior to signing with ACFC.

"Karsyn played a new position for her, and I think she did well," Smerud said. "She's a talented young player that we believe in, and she defended well."

Angel City next will face the Kansas City Current on the road at CPKC Stadium at 3:30 PM PT on Saturday, August 1. The match will be televised on ION.

ACFC return to BMO Stadium on Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 PM PT against the Washington Spirit for Disney Princess Night.

Starting XI

Angelina Anderson, Gisele Thompson, Karsyn Cherry, Emily Sams, Sarah Gorden, Carina Lageyre, Ary Borges, Maiara Niehues, Claire Emslie, Ally Sentnor, Sveindís Jónsdóttir

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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