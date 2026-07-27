Racing Takes Commanding Win over Angel City Behind Lardner's Brace

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC celebrate a Maja Lardner goal

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC celebrate a Maja Lardner goal(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

There must be something about the bright lights of Hollywood that brings out the best in Racing Louisville FC.

On Sunday night, Racing put on a marquee-worthy performance, defeating Angel City FC 2-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in a game that was televised nationally on ESPN.

Rookie forward Maja Lardner was cast as the main protagonist, with the former Georgetown Hoya scoring both Louisville goals - the first two goals of her professional career.

For Louisville (3-10-2, 11 points), the win earned the club its first points away from home this season, with Lardner's goals being the first the club had scored on the road.

The win snaps a six-game winless streak for Louisville that dated to May 8. It was also Louisville's fourth straight win over Angel City. Louisville has won three of its five trips to BMO Stadium, with a 3-1-1 record there.

"I thought from a group as a collective, I couldn't be more proud of them," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "(The players) executed what we've been talking about from a structure standpoint to the best of their ability. And I'm just really proud of the group, really excited that we're all walking out of here with three points and really continuing with this spark that we feel is back in us."

Racing played with confidence and authority from the opening whistle. An injury to midfielder Macey Hodge in the first 10 minutes of the game was the only thing that did not go according to the Racing script.

"The team showed up tonight. It was really fun. It's always really fun playing in L.A.," Racing defender Ellie Jean said. "They're a great team. It's always really good competition ... We just wanted to come out and just have a good game, focus on ourselves. And I think we executed the game plan really well."

Lardner's first goal came in the 24th minute, after Katie O'Kane forced Angel City's Angelina Anderson into a save, which she spilled. Lardner reacted first, knocking the loose ball into the back of the net.

Her second was clinical. In the 55th minute, Kayla Fischer played a cross to the back post. Lardner headed it down into the bottom corner from point-blank range.

"I didn't even know how to react," Lardner said of her first professional goals. "But I was super happy and it was super fun celebrating with the team."

Lardner becomes the seventh Racing player to score multiple goals this season, tied for most in the NWSL with the Utah Royals. She joins Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane and Lauren Milliet as the fourth Racing player to tally a brace this season - Louisville had only seen four two-goal performances in club history before this year.

Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored in the 80th minute to thicken the plot, and it took a late defensive stand - including a crucial stoppage-time save from goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer - to seal the win for Racing.

In what has become a trademark for Racing under Yanez, Louisville had fewer shots (30 to 14) and less of the ball (64% to 36%) but proved to be the more threatening team. Louisville put eight shots on target - a season high - to Angel City's six, with Louisville putting more shots on target in each half.

Though Louisville remains in 16th place in the NWSL standings, it now enjoys something it has not had all season: momentum. After last weekend's draw with the Houston Dash, Louisville is on an unbeaten streak for the first time in 2026.

"I can't be more proud of (the players) tonight," Yanez said. "With the results that we've had in the past and to come out the way that we have in these past two matches, I think it's very promising."

The win gets the show rolling on a triple-feature week for Racing. Louisville will next take the field again on Wednesday night in Kansas City against the KC Current. Racing will travel Monday before the short lead-in.

That game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET at CPKC Stadium, airing nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Racing closes the week at home, against the Chicago Stars on Saturday, Aug. 1. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium on Youth Sports Day. Children wearing their youth jersey, a favorite team's jersey or team T-shirt can claim a free ticket upon entry at Gate 5 at the north end of the stadium.

For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/youth.

Game Summary: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: July 26, 2026

Venue: BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, Calif.

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, clear

Scoring

Angel City FC (0, 1, 1)

Racing Louisville FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals:

Angel City FC:

80' Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Sophia Mattice)

Racing Louisville FC:

24' Maja Lardner

55' Maja Lardner (Kayla Fischer)

Lineups

Angel City FC: 19 - Angelina Anderson, 4 - Karsyn Cherry (74' 25 - Sophia Mattice), 11 - Sarah Gorden (c), 6 - Emily Sams, 20 - Gisele Thompson, 16 - Carina Lageyre (86' 99 - Taylor Suarez), 8 - Ary Borges, 10 - Claire Emslie (86' 9 - Casey Phair), 17 - Ally Sentnor, 12 - Maiara Niehues (61' 33 - Riley Tiernan), 32 - Sveindís Jónsdóttir

Subs not used: 30 - Faith Nguyen; 13 - Hannah Seabert, 14 - Nealy Martin

Interim head coach: Leif Gunnar Smerud

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer, 12 - Quincy McMahon (78' 6 - Ella Hase), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 15 - Mirann Gacioch, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 10 - Macey Hodge (7' 42 - Sarah Weber), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 4 - Makenna Morris (60' 21 - Rachel Hill), 16 - Maja Lardner (60' 13 - Emma Sears), 9 - Kayla Fischer (61' 88 - Audrey McKeen)

Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 8 - Courtney Petersen, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 23 - Macy Philippus

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Angel City FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 30 / 14

Shots on Goal: 6 / 8

Expected goals: 2.08 / 1.84

Possession: 64% / 36%

Fouls: 5 / 6

Offside: 1 / 2

Corners: 4 / 6

Discipline Summary

Angel City FC:

36' Emily Sams (yellow card)

Racing Louisville FC:

45+3' Maja Lardner (yellow card)

90+3' Rache Hill (yellow card)

Match referee: Laura Rodriguez

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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