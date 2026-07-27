Reign FC Secures 2-0 Road Win over San Diego Wave FC Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Reign FC exchanges congratulations

(Seattle Reign FC) Reign FC exchanges congratulations(Seattle Reign FC)

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Reign FC (6-7-2, 20 points) earned a 2-0 road win over San Diego Wave FC on Sunday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium behind first-half goals from San Diego natives Maddie Mercado and Jordyn Bugg. Mercado opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Bugg doubled Seattle's lead three minutes later, with 18-year-old Ainsley McCammon assisting on both goals to become the youngest player in NWSL history to record a multi-assist match. Claudia Dickey made a career-high eight saves in her return from injury to secure the clean sheet.

Reign FC continues its California road swing next Saturday, August 1, taking on Bay FC at PayPal Park (5:45 p.m. PT / ION, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH NOTES

14 DIFFERENT XIS: Head Coach Laura Harvey has named 14 different starting XIs through the club's first 15 matches of the 2026 season. Today's lineup featured two changes from last week's road match against Gotham FC, with Claudia Dickey and Sofia Huerta replacing Cassie Miller and Emily Mason.

HARVEY HITS 100 (AGAIN): Harvey became the first head coach in NWSL history to earn 100 regular season wins on August 25, 2024. With today's victory, Harvey earned her 100th regular season win with Reign FC, becoming the first head coach in league history to reach the milestone with one club. She now owns an NWSL-record 119 regular season victories.

REIGN-ING GOALS: Jordyn Bugg became the 11th different Reign FC player to score this season, the most players with at least one goal in the NWSL. Maddie Mercado continues to lead the club with five goals.

CATCHING WAVES AND WINS: Seattle extended its unbeaten streak against San Diego Wave FC to four matches (3W, 1D) and improved to 10-1-3 against the Wave across all competitions.

SAN DIEGO'S SHINING STARS: San Diego natives Maddie Mercado and Jordyn Bugg scored Reign FC's two first-half goals, finding the back of the net just three minutes apart.

JORDYN BUGG: Jordyn Bugg scored her first goal of the season in the 20th minute, marking the fourth regular season goal of her NWSL career.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: After missing the previous three matches with an ankle injury, Claudia Dickey returned to the starting lineup and recorded a career-high eight saves to earn Seattle's fifth shutout of the season. Dickey leads the head-to-head series with five career shutouts against San Diego across all competitions.

AINSLEY McCAMMON: Ainsley McCammon recorded two first-half assists to become the youngest player in NWSL history to record a multi-assist match (18 years, 344 days), breaking the previous record held by Trinity Rodman (19 years, 143 days), set in 2021.

MADDIE MERCADO: Maddie Mercado scored for the third consecutive match, becoming the first Reign FC player to score in three straight regular season games since Jess Fishlock in August 2025. The San Diego native leads the club with five goals this season.

SERIES: With today's result, Seattle holds a record of 10-1-3 against San Diego Wave FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (6-7-2, 20 points) closes its road trip next Saturday, August 1, traveling to face Bay FC (5-7-3, 18 points) at PayPal Park (5:45 p.m. PT / ION, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - San Diego Wave FC 0

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Referee: Mark Verso

Assistants: Darren Bandy, Fernando Fierro

Fourth Official: Reyna Fonseca

VAR: Jaclyn Metz

Attendance: 10,796

Weather: 85 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Maddie Mercado (Ainsley McCammon) 17'

SEA - Jordyn Bugg (Ainsley McCammon) 20'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Phoebe McClernon (caution) 25'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (caution) 45+2'

SD - Gia Corley (caution) 48'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta © (Emily Mason 88'), Phoebe McClernon, Ryanne Brown (Madison Curry 72'), Jordyn Bugg; Ainsley McCammon, Sally Menti (Angharad James-Turner 83'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado (Holly Ward 88'), Maddie Dahlien, Mia Fishel (Emeri Adames 72')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Jess Fishlock, Brittany Ratcliffe, Nerilia Mondesir

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 8

San Diego Wave FC - Sandra Paños; Kennedy Wesley ©, Kristen McNabb, Mimi Van Zanten, Perle Morroni (Tatum Wynalda 83'); Kimmi Ascanio, Gia Corley (Jordan Fusco 84'), Laurina Fazer (Lia Godfrey 60'); Melanie Barcenas, Trinity Byars (Adriana Leon 68'), Ludmila

Substitutes not used: Luisa Agudelo, Kenza Dali, Nya Harrison, Gabi Portilho

Total shots: 22

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 3

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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