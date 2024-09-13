Sullivan Helps Chihuahuas Edge Salt Lake

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 7-5 Thursday night at Southwest University Park and have won two of the first three games in the series. El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 4-for-4 with four singles, a walk and two RBIs. It was Sullivan's third game with four hits or more this season.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Bryce Johnson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his first Triple-A homer since June 18. El Paso second baseman Connor Hollis went 1-for-3 for the Chihuahuas in his first game since arriving from Double-A San Antonio.

Paul Fry and Logan Gillaspie both pitched scoreless outings out of El Paso's bullpen. Austin Davis picked up his 11th save of the season, which is now the second-most in the Pacific Coast League. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row and seven of their last nine home games.

Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-33), El Paso (25-41)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake LHP Kenny Rosenberg (9-6, 3.93) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-7, 5.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

