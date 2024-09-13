Aces Put Away Space Cowboys in Shutout Victory

September 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land, Texas - The Reno Aces (38-28, 73-68) relied on the bullpen to hold the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-26, 89-52) scoreless in a 6-0 victory on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Konnor Pilkington started on the bump, limiting the Space Cowboys to two hits and one walk across 2 2/3 clean innings while striking out four. Joe Jacques (3-0), Jake Rice, Christian Montes De Oca, Jose Castillo, and Austin Pope trailed out of the pen, combining for 7 1/3 shut-out frames, walking three and striking out six to complete a successful bullpen day.

Tim Tawa continued to swing a hot bat, getting the Aces on the board with an RBI double in the fourth, and later adding a back knock into left field to score Lawlar and Jorge Barrosa, totaling three RBI on the night. The Stanford product has been on fire, riding a five-game hitting streak where he has gone 10-for-22 (.455) with three doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI over that stretch.

Jordan Lawlar, who was activated off the injured list (hamstring) before yesterday's contest, made his first impact since returning to the Aces lineup, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. In six games with Reno this season, the exciting prospect has hit .379/.419/.621 with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.

Bryson Brigman enjoyed a productive day at the plate, collecting two knocks including an RBI double in the Ace's four-run fifth inning. The San Jose native has been a key factor to Reno's second-half success, slashing .333/..382/.485 with nine doubles, seven home runs, and 40 RBI since June 25.

The Aces will drive this momentum into Saturday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Pacific Coast League Stories from September 13, 2024

