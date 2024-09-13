Late Comeback Gives Rainiers Win

September 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (77-64) scored seven late runs to beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (73-68) by a score of 8-3, Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tyler Locklear started the scoring in the third inning with an RBI single to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. It stayed 1-0 until the sixth, when Dalton Rushing hit a two-run home run to give Oklahoma City the lead.

Nick Payero got charged with just one run in his Triple-A debut, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out a batter over his 5.0 innings. He was followed by Autin Kitchen who also made his Tacoma debut, earning his fourth win of the season.

He earned the win because Tacoma scored four runs in the seventh on a two-run double from Jake Slaughter, an RBI single from Michael Papierski and an RBI groundout from Nick Solak.

The Baseball Club scored a run in their half of the inning on an RBI single from Drew Avans to make it 5-3. The Rainiers answered with three runs in the eighth inning on singles from Samad Taylor and Slaughter.

Up 8-3, they got scoreless innings from Cody Bolton and Jesse Hahn, who struck out five over their 2.0 innings to win their first game of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Dominic Canzone had his hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 game. He had recorded a hit in 11 straight games entering play tonight. Jake Slaughter went 3-for-5 with a run and two doubles. He drove in four of Tacoma's eight runs in their victory. Nick Payero made his Triple-A debut tonight, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks, striking out a batter over 5.0 innings.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark scheduled for 5:05 PM PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.