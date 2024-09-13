Sugar Land Shut Out For Fourth Time In Loss To Reno

SUGAR LAND, TX - For the second game in a row, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (89-52, 40-26) were unable to keep up with the Reno Aces (73-68, 38-28) as Sugar Land was shutout in Friday night's contest at Constellation Field, 6-0.

RHP Ray Gaither opened the game for Sugar Land and hurled two hitless innings, allowing just one walk while striking out three. In the third, RHP Misael Tamarez (L, 5-5) took over and pitched a 1-2-3 frame. The righty came back out for the fourth and surrendered a single and an RBI double to Tim Tawa, putting the first run on the board for Reno. With a runner in scoring position and nobody out, Tamarez got two groundouts and a strikeout to strand the baserunner and limit the Reno damage.

Relieving Tamarez was LHP Parker Mushinski, who walked the first batter he saw and gave up back-to-back singles to score another run for Reno. A bunt single loaded up the bases and RHP Logan VanWey came in to get the Space Cowboys out of trouble. However, VanWey gave up two singles to drive in three runs, extending Reno's lead to 5-0. With two runners on, VanWey got two strikeouts and a groundout to escape the jam. The next inning, the Aces added on to their advantage with an RBI double to make it 6-0.

Sugar Land worked the bases loaded with three singles in four at-bats against LHP Jake Rice in the sixth, and RHP Christian Montes de Oca took over, getting a popout and a deep flyout to end the sixth. In the seventh, the Space Cowboys threatened again with runners on the corners and one out, but Montes de Oca recovered to get the final two outs of the frame. For the final two frames, the Space Cowboys fell in order as Reno took their second-straight win in Sugar Land with a score of 6-0.

The Space Cowboys look to snap a two-game losing streak against Reno on Saturday night. Sugar Land's starter RHP Ryan Gusto (8-5, 3.84) will take the mound opposite of Reno's RHP Humberto Castellanos (8-1, 3.90) with a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

