E-Train Rolls to 7-5 Win Over River Cats on Friday Night

September 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (31-35 | 68-72) worked to a 7-5 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (32-35 | 76-66) in Friday night's game four at Dell Diamond to even the series again, this time at two games each.

Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (6-4, 6.27) claimed the winning decision after a 5.0-inning outing that saw two runs, two hits, four walks and five strikeouts. Sacramento starter RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-6, 8.84) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and five walks with six strikeouts over 3.0 innings. Express RHP Daniel Robert earned a six-out save, tossing 2.0 shutout frames that included one walk and three Ks.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sacramento 1B Trenton Brooks plated the night's first runs with a two-run home run in the first inning that scored 2B Thairo Estrada for a 2-0 lead.

Four runs in the third inning pushed Round Rock in front, 4-2. The bases were loaded on a single from SS Alex De Goti and back-to-back walks for CF Dustin Harris and DH Trevor Hauver. C Sam Huff worked a walk with two out to score De Goti before 3B Frainyer Chavez singled to score Harris and LF Kellen Strahm walked to push Hauver home. A wild pitch allowed Huff to score for the inning's final run.

The Express lead was extended to 7-2 in the fourth when De Goti scored thanks to Harris's sacrifice fly then Hauver cranked a two-run home run to right field that brought home RF Marcus Smith, who had singled.

River Cats batters plated two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to trim the lead to 7-5. In the sixth, a double from 3B Casey Schmitt scored Brooks before C Andrew Knapp scored as LF Blake Sabol grounded out.

E-Train Excerpts:

E-Train SS Alex De Goti posted a multi-hit night, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. DH Trevor Hauver earned multiple RBI and finished 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, one run scored and two walks.

Round Rock C Sam Huff's hitting streak ended at 12 games after he finished Friday's contest 0-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored, one walk and two strikeouts. During his 12-game streak, Huff went 17-for-46 with five doubles, one home run, eight RBI, three runs scored, three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento meet for game five of the six-game set on Saturday night. River Cats RHP Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.91) is scheduled to start against an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

