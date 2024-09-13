El Paso Gets Big Win Over Salt Lake

The El Paso Chihuahuas had 18 hits in their 13-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees Friday night at Southwest University Park. The 18 hits were one shy of El Paso's season high for hits in a game.

Chihuahuas starter Gabe Mosser pitched six innings and didn't allow any earned runs. It was the first time since June 26 at Round Rock that Mosser pitched six or more innings and didn't allow any earned runs. Chihuahuas first baseman Kevin Plawecki went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs. It was his second multi-homer game of the season and his first since July 3 vs. Albuquerque. El Paso designated hitter Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. It was Ornelas' 21st home run of the season, moving him past Eguy Rosario into the team lead.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Bryce Johnson went 4-for-5 for his first four-hit game with the Chihuahuas. Salt Lake designated hitter Zach Humphreys pitched the bottom of the eighth inning for his first professional pitching appearance. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games and eight of their last 10 home games.

Box Score: Gameday: Bees 4, Chihuahuas 13 Final Score (09/13/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Salt Lake (33-34), El Paso (26-41)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Victor Mederos (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-6, 10.57). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

