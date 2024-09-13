Bees Blitzed by Chihuahuas, Drop Third Straight Game in El Paso

September 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees lost their third consecutive game to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday evening, struggling with the bats for much of the night and getting blitzed by a final score of 13-4 as a result.

Friday's game did not follow the same back-and-forth script from the previous two days, as the Bees fell behind early on and could not claw their way out of the hole they found themselves in. Things actually started out well for Salt Lake, with the team getting on the board first in the top of the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Shane Matheny. El Paso would answer back right away, however, tying things up in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI double off the wall by Kevin Plawecki and taking the lead themselves in the third on a double by Eguy Rosario that Salt Lake left fielder Gustavo Campero lost track of.

The home team did not stop here, either, creating some distance in the fifth on a three-run home run by Tirso Ornelas and then adding another one inning later on a solo shot by Plawecki. The Chihuahuas really broke things open in the later innings, putting up a four-spot in the seventh on three different RBI singles by Cal Mitchell, Connor Hollis and Bryce Johnson before capping things off in the eighth on Plawecki's second longball of the day, this one a three-run blast off of catcher Zach Humphreys. To make matters worse, the Bees went cold at the plate themselves while this was going on, getting held off the scoreboard entirely until the game's final inning and tallying just five hits between Matheny's RBI knock in the second and the end of the eighth. Salt Lake also failed to capitalize on the opportunities that they did end up getting throughout the night, going just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight runners on base.

The Bees will now try to get out of their funk and snap their three-game losing streak against the Chihuahuas in the fifth game of the series on Saturday, with Victor Mederos set to take the ball for Salt Lake for the second time this week against El Paso's Randy Vasquez at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.