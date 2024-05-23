Sugar Land Takes Game Three Over Round Rock, 8-5

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-17) powered back in the eighth inning for an 8-5 win over the Round Rock Express (26-21) at Constellation Field on Thursday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-1, 7.24) went home with the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and one walk to go with two strikeouts over 1.0 inning. Sugar Land reliever RHP Logan VanWey (5-1, 3.12) got the win with one shutout inning that included one strikeout. Space Cowboys LHP Bryan King earned a save after logging one punchout during a shutout ninth frame.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land posted the contest's first runs, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. RF Pedro León blasted a three-run home run to score 1B Trey Cabbage and 3B Shay Whitcomb, who had both singled.

Round Rock dropped a five-spot in the fifth to take over, 5-3. A combination of four singles, one walk, one error, one groundout and a fielder's choice all helped put the good guys ahead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Space Cowboys DH Jesús Bastidas doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch then scored as Cabbage hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4. The home team continued as Bastidas scored on a single from Whitcomb to tie the game at five in the seventh inning.

Sugar Land took over in the eighth inning after loading the bases with a double, single and walk. A double from Bastidas cleared the bases, giving them an 8-5 advantage.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers LHP Brock Burke made his first rehab appearance with Round Rock on Thursday. The lefty tossed 1.0 inning and did not allow a run or hit. He was the lone member of the E-Train pitching staff that did not allow a run during the contest.

At the plate, Express 3B Davis Wendzel and DH Matt Duffy both recorded multi-hit performances after going 2-for-4. Wendzel also tallied an RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land will return to Constellation Field for game four of the series on Friday. Express RHP Kyle Barraclough (0-2, 4.76) is scheduled to start up against Space Cowboys LHP Eric Lauer (--, --). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

