OKC Win Streak Ends

May 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club's four-game winning streak came to an end in a 4-2 loss to the Reno Aces Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno (27-21) scored all of its runs in the second inning as the Aces built a 4-0 lead on a RBI single by Kolton Wong, a two-run double by Albert Almora Jr., and a sacrifice fly by Adrian Del Castillo. OKC (22-26) answered with a run in the bottom of the second inning on a RBI double by Kody Hoese. Andre Lipcius connected on a RBI single in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two runs. Hoese and Chris Owings led off the bottom of the ninth inning with back-to-back singles, but OKC was unable to complete a rally.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City snapped a four-game winning streak overall and a stretch of four straight home wins also came to an end at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Reno won its first game of the series and OKC now leads the six-game series, 2-1.

- Andre Lipcius went 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI to extend his hitting streak to a season-best seven games. During the stretch, Lipcius is 13-for-29 (.448) with six extra-base hits. He has also reached base in a season-high 13 straight games and leads OKC with 59 hits in 44 games overall.

-After scoring 28 runs over four straight wins, OKC was held to two runs Thursday. It was the sixth straight loss for OKC in which the offense was held to two runs or less. So far in May, OKC is 11-9. In the team's 11 wins, OKC has scored at least five runs 10 times (88 total runs), but has been held to four runs or less in each of its nine losses (12 total runs) and has been held to two runs or less in eight of those losses.

-OKC finished Thursday's game with five hits after racking up 38 hits over the previous three games. It was the eighth time in the last 11 games OKC was held to seven hits or less.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, finishing with the lone multi-hit game of the night for both teams while also recording OKC's lone extra-base hit.

-OKC opponents have now been held to four runs or less 17 times in the last 21 games...Reno has scored a run in just three of 27 innings so far in the series and has been held to a combined eight runs and 15 hits over the first three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Seven OKC pitchers allowed a combined four runs on five hits and held the Aces scoreless over the final seven innings Thursday.

Next Up : The series between Oklahoma City and Reno continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Bahama Bucks are scheduled to follow the game. Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets . Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

