Reno Aces Announce Promotions for June of the 2024 Home Schedule

May 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for 12 June home games. The BLC-nine will play two, six-game series in the month against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Greater Nevada Field.

Special Events

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre-, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, June 14th vs. Sacramento River Cats

Friday, June 28th vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

The Office Night - Saturday, June 15th.

Featuring a "World's Best Boss" coffee mug giveaway, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Aces will be wearing special "The Office" inspired jerseys on-field which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can bid on these jerseys by visiting RenoAces.com or texting "AUCTION" to 21003. Standard text and data rates may apply.

"The Office" inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured in-stadium.

Jurassic World Night presented by Nevada Donor Network - Saturday, June 29th.

Travel to Isla Nebular at Greater Nevada Field on this prehistoric inspired night, featuring an animatronic raptor for fans to greet on the concourse.

Custom Jurassic World inspired jerseys will be worn on-field and auctioned for charity. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "Auction" to 21003.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be based on the Jurassic universe from the films.

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo and Juan 101.7 - Tuesday, June 11th.

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Wolf Pack Football vs. Local Law Enforcement Charity Softball Game - Thursday, June 13th.

Proceeds will benefit Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). Tickets can be purchased on RenoAces.com or directly through this link.

Doors will open for attendees at 3:00 p.m. The softball game will commence at 3:30 p.m. and is expected to conclude by 5:00 p.m. As part of their ticket purchase, attendees will then have the opportunity to enjoy the Reno Aces game against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Pride Night presented by Northern Nevada Public Health - Thursday, June 13th.

The Aces' have teamed up with local businesses and non-profits to celebrate diversity at Greater Nevada Field on this night.

Father's Day Celebration presented by Waste Management - Sunday, June 16th.

All ticket holders are invited for a memorable catch on the field pregame, running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net - Tuesday, June 25th.

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

June's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1 FM - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 draft Coors Light beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM:

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are on sale now for via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

