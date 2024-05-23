River Cats Top Chihuahuas, 11-7

May 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sacramento River Cats won their eighth straight game against El Paso on Thursday, beating the Chihuahuas 11-7. Sacramento's Casey Schmitt went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Brett Sullivan and Matthew Batten both hit solo home runs for El Paso. Sullivan, Tirso Ornelas, Bryce Johnson and Mason McCoy all had multiple hits for the Chihuahuas. The River Cats have scored in the first and second innings of all three games in the series. Sacramento's 17 hits were tied for the most allowed in a game by the Chihuahuas this season.

El Paso relievers Logan Gillaspie and Austin Davis both pitched scoreless outings in the loss. The Chihuahuas have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 11, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (05/23/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (29-19), El Paso (18-30)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 12.33) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (1-2, 8.85). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.