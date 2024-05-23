OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces (21-26) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-20)

Game #48 of 150/First Half #48 of 75/Home #21 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Tommy Henry (1-1, 4.96) vs. OKC-RHP J.P. Feyereisen (1-1, 3.38)

Thursday, May 23, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club has won four consecutive games and can equal the team's longest winning streak of the season with a win tonight when OKC's series against the Reno Aces continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC last won five straight games overall this season April 21-26...Oklahoma City leads the series with Reno, 2-0, for the team's first 2-0 start to a series since April 23-24 in Albuquerque when OKC went on to win the first four games against the Isotopes...Tonight is an OKC 89ers Night and a special guest from OKC 89ers history will return.

Last Game: Starting pitcher Hyun-il Choi allowed one run over a career-high 7.0 innings and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored five runs between the sixth and seventh innings in a 5-1 win against the Reno Aces Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Both teams were held scoreless through five innings before Reno scored the first run of the night on a RBI single by Adrian Del Castillo in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City responded with five unanswered runs. Chris Owings tied the score, 1-1, with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning and Jonathan Araúz followed with a two-out RBI single for a 2-1 lead. Oklahoma City added three runs in the seventh inning. Trey Sweeney and Austin Gauthier hit back-to-back RBI singles for a 4-1 advantage. The final run of the night scored on a throwing error by Reno catcher Del Castillo when Gauthier stole second base and Del Castillo's throw went into center field, allowing Sweeney to score from third base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: J.P. Feyereisen (1-1) is set to open tonight's bullpen game and make his first appearance with OKC since April 25 after making seven relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers to start the month of May...With the Dodgers this month, Feyereisen did not allow a run over 7.2 innings, allowing two hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts in seven relief appearances. He held opponents to a .087 batting average and posted a 0.52 WHIP. Despite the successful run, he was optioned to OKC May 19...He last pitched for OKC April 25 in Albuquerque, pitching a season-high 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit with four strikeouts and was credited with the win during a 21-9 victory...He did not play the entire 2023 season as he continued rehabbing from shoulder surgery in 2022 that repaired the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder...Feyereisen spent his 2022 season in the Majors with Tampa Bay, making 22 relief appearances and posting a 4-0 record and 0.00 ERA over a combined 24.1 IP, allowing just one unearned run and seven hits, but did not pitch after June 2 and underwent shoulder surgery following the season. He was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay Dec. 13 and traded to the Dodgers Dec. 14 in exchange for pitcher Jeff Belge...He is entering his 11th professional season after originally being selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point...Tonight is his fourth career start in what will be his 323rd career appearance at any level. He also opened a bullpen game April 3 vs. Albuquerque.

Against the Aces: 2024: 2-0 2023: 9-3 All-time: 45-31 At OKC: 28-16 Oklahoma City and Reno play their first of two series this season - and lone series of 2024 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will also play June 25-30 at Greater Nevada Field to begin the second half of the season...Oklahoma City won the 2023 season series, 9-3, and took six of the last seven games. OKC outscored the Aces, 108-83, last season and batted .340 in the series as a team with 20 home runs in 12 games...Over a six-game series in Reno July 25-30, 2023, OKC scored 61 runs, including four games with at least 13 runs. However, OKC also allowed at least 11 runs in three games during the series...OKC won the home series, 4-2, and outscored the Aces, 47-30, batting .324 (67x207) with five homers. During the third game of the series June 1, OKC turned its first triple play since 2005 and the first triple play in the PCL since 2018...Devin Mann led OKC with 16 hits and 16 RBI during the 2023 series...Last season's series victory against the Aces was OKC's first since the 2015 season, as OKC went 0-2-4 in season series with Reno from 2016-22...OKC enters tonight having won eight of the last nine meetings with the Aces going back to last season, as well as five of the last six in OKC.

Back at the Brick: Oklahoma City improved to 13-7 at home with last night's win and has now won six of its last seven games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and is 7-2 in the last nine home games. The team has also won four straight home games for the first time this season and first time since May 16-19, 2023 against Sugar Land...OKC has 2.97 ERA at home this season and is holding opponents to a .231 batting average with eight home runs over 20 games. Over the last eight home games they have allowed 21 runs while opponents have batted .192 (50x260) with 12 extra-base hits and one home run.

Sales Pitch: OKC starting pitcher Hyun-il Choi threw a career-high 7.0 innings last night for the longest outing by an Oklahoma City pitcher since Landon Knack pitched 7.0 innings Aug. 18, 2023 at Salt Lake. It's just the second time in the last 224 games going back to August 2022 the team's starting pitcher completed 7.0 innings...Choi retired 20 of 24 batters faced, allowing one run and four hits. He did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts, throwing 79 pitches (60 strikes), with no more than 14 pitches in an inning...Nick Ramirez and Michael Petersen followed with 2.0 scoreless innings as the three Oklahoma City pitchers allowed a total of four hits and did not issue a walk for the fourth time this season...OKC pitchers retired the side in order in six of nine innings and in the other three innings faced a maximum of four batters per inning, ultimately facing three over the minimum...Reno has scored a run in just two of 18 innings so far in the series and has been held to four runs and 10 hits...OKC has now held opponents to four runs or less 16 times in the last 20 games. Since April 30, OKC's 139 hits allowed are fewest in Triple-A, while the team's 72 runs allowed and 3.19 ERA are second-lowest in all of Triple-A over the 20-game stretch...Last night was the third time in the last five games that OKC did not allow a home run and OKC's 10 homers allowed in May are fewest in Triple-A this month. OKC has now limited opponents to one or no home runs in 20 of the last 21 games (11 HR total). OKC's 36 homers allowed overall this season are fewest in Triple-A, while the team's 437 strikeouts are second-most in the PCL.

Working Smarter, Not Harder: Hyun-il Choi, Nick Ramirez and Michael Petersen combined to throw just 91 pitches last night. It's the fewest pitches thrown by the team over nine innings since current co-pitching coach Justin DeFratus tossed an 89-pitch complete game May 11, 2018 against Memphis. Among the 30 Reno batters faced last night, there was a never a three-ball count, and there were four separate innings in which the Aces were retired on 10 pitches or less. Following Adrian Del Castillo's RBI single in the sixth inning, the pitching staff recorded the final 11 outs of the game on 28 pitches while retiring 10 consecutive batters...On the other hand, OKC only notched three strikeouts, marking the team's lowest total since Sept. 1, 2023 vs. Round Rock (2 K).

When the Levee Breaks: Last night marked OKC's fourth straight game scoring at least five runs for a total of 28 runs over the four games. The surge of offense immediately follows a four-game stretch in Sacramento when the OKC offense was held to a total of three runs, marking the team's lowest run total over a four-game stretch since the 2006 season. Going back further in the recent road trip, OKC had been held to a combined 15 runs in their previous seven games (posting a 1-6 record) before the current four-game winning streak...So far in May, OKC is 11-8. In the team's 11 wins, OKC has scored at least five runs 10 times (88 total runs), but has been held to four runs or less in each of its eight losses (10 total runs), including to two runs or less in seven of those losses.

Playing All the Hits: OKC recorded 10 hits Wednesday night, reaching double-digit hits for a third straight game. OKC now has 38 hits over the last three games after being held to a combined 25 hits - six or less per game - in the five previous games. OKC had been held to seven hits or less in each of the previous seven games before Sunday and to 38 total hits over the seven games combined, batting a collective .174 (38x219). Now over the last three games, OKC is batting .352 (38x108)...However, OKC did not record an extra-base Wednesday night, marking the fourth time that has happened this season, but the first time for it to happen when OKC has a minimum of 10 total hits in a game...Beginning with the eighth inning Sunday, OKC is 33-for-84 (.393) over the last 18 innings, including 12-for-34 (.353) with runners in scoring position. Prior to that, OKC had batted .160 (30x187) over the previous 55 innings, including 6-for-45 (.133) with RISP. OKC has scored multiple runs in five of the 18 innings after it happened just once in that 55-inning span. Additionally, the team has registered five innings of at least three hits after it did not happen at all in the previous 77 innings.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run on his 26th birthday Wednesday. He has tallied four straight multi-hit games (9x19) and has hit safely in six straight games, going 12-for-26 (.462) with three homers and three doubles for his longest hitting streak of the season. He has also reached base in a season-best 12 straight games and leads OKC with 58 hits in 43 games, including a team-best 20 multi-hit outings. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .408 (20x49) with 10 extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored...In Tuesday's series opener against the Aces, Lipcius hit his 13th home run of the season to move into a tie for the PCL lead while also tying his career-high mark for homers set at three levels over 117 games last season. In 2023, Lipcius didn't hit his 13th home run until his 106th game of the season on Sept. 2 with the Detroit Tigers at the Chicago White Sox in what was also his second career Major League game...Lipcius has now homered in three of his last five games and in four of his last nine games...Lipcius leads all players in the Minors with 110 total bases while also ranking tied for third overall in hits and eighth in SLG (.638)...Among PCL leaders, he is tied for first with 13 homers, second with a .636 SLG, tied for second with 58 hits, third with 35 runs scored, fourth with a .335 AVG and 1.031 OPS, tied for fourth with 24 extra-base hits and tied for fifth with 36 RBI.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a RBI, a stolen base and run scored Wednesday for a second straight multi-hit game. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-16 with four runs scored along with four RBI in his last two games...Through his first 14 Triple-A games, Gauthier is now 18-for-52 (.346) with six extra-base hits and six multi-hit games.

Clean Living: OKC has not committed an error in a season-high five straight games. OKC has also not committed an error in seven of the last eight games and in 12 of the last 15 games. The team's 28 errors this season are fewest in the PCL, while OKC's .983 fielding percentage tops the league.

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia has hit safely in four straight games (6x17) as well as in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-36 (.389) with three doubles, one triple, a home run and 12 RBI... Jonathan Araúz has collected three straight multi-hit games, going 6-for-11 with three RBI...OKC's +68 run differential this season is best in Triple-A and third-best overall in the Minors...Drew Avans recorded his 15th stolen base of the season last night and his total ranks tied for third in the PCL. OKC's 27 stolen bases since May 4 (16 games) ranks second in the PCL.

