Four-Run Second Inning Leads Reno to 4-2 Win Over Oklahoma City

May 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, Okla. - A solid performance from Tommy Henry and a four-run second inning were the deciding factors in the Reno Aces (22-26) 4-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (27-21) on Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Reno collected all four of their runs in the second inning, kicked off by a Kolten Wong RBI single to drive in Deyvison De Los Santos. Albert Almora Jr. would later dig in with the bases loaded, roping a double into left field to score Wong and Jose Herrera. Adrian Del Castillo would come up next, lifting a sacrifice fly to score Brett Johnson and drive in Reno's final run.

Tommy Henry (2-1) picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits and four walks in 5.1 innings, he punched out seven. In four starts with Reno, the southpaw has worked for at least 5.0 innings in each outing, accumulating a 4.15 ERA with a 25:11 K: BB.

Andrew Saalfrank came in to relieve Henry with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning, the lefty delivered and held Reno's lead alive. The 22-year-old worked for 1.2 innings without allowing a hit and punching out four. He now carries a 2.37 ERA with 17 strikeouts.

Christian Montes De Oca came in to close out the win for the Aces, collecting his fifth save of the campaign, tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

The Aces will look to keep it rolling in game four of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the first pitch set for Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables Tommy Henry: (W, 2-1), 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI Andrew Saalfrank: (H, 3), 1.2 IP, 0 H, 4 K Christian Montes De Oca: (S, 5), 1.0 IP

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

