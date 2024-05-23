Manny Ramirez Headlines Home Run Derby X Participants at Isotopes Park on August 23

In conjunction with the Albuquerque Isotopes, Major League Baseball (MLB) confirmed some of the participants for Home Run Derby X (HRDX) at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park August 23 - including 12-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion MANNY RAMIREZ.

MLB legends IAN DESMOND and JONNY GOMES will join Ramirez along with another MLB Legend to be announced at a later date.

Softball superstars JOCELYN ALO, ASHTON LANSDELL, ALEX HUGO and former UNM great and Albuquerque native ANDREA HOWARD are also confirmed participants. A roster of several local players will also be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

The announcement of participants was made by HRDX Ambassador NICK SWISHER, who enjoyed a terrific MLB career himself and will be at the event in August in his role as ambassador. MLB representatives including Vice President, International Business Operations Kelhem Salter were also in attendance to discuss the history and ambition of HRDX.

"This is such an exciting group of players," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Each one of the Legends has an amazing story to tell and will provide such an entertaining show for the fans. We're particularly thrilled that Andrea Howard will be part of the event."

HRDX is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at Isotopes Park at 7:10 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale June 3rd at 10:00 am. Click here for more information or call the Isotopes Park Box Office or the Isotopes Ticket Sales Department for hospitality options at (505) 924-2255.

RAMIREZ, a 12-time All-Star over his 19-year career, belted 555 home runs, including 29 in the Postseason - the most in MLB history. The nine-time Silver Slugger was also a 2004 and 2007 World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox while being named the 2004 World Series MVP. Ramirez also played in two MLB rehab games with the Isotopes at Isotopes Park in 2009 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DESMOND, who returns to HRDX for a second year, spent 11 years in the big leagues and was a two-time All-Star (2012 with Washington and 2016 with Texas) and three-time Silver Slugger. He also spent three seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2017-19) and appeared in three games with the Isotopes during a 2017 rehab stint.

GOMES, another returnee from the HRDX 2023 tour, played 13 years in the Major Leagues and helped Boston to the 2013 World Series Championship. He also played with the Savannah Bananas in 2022.

HOWARD, an Albuquerque native, played softball at the University of New Mexico from 2017-22 and became the program leader in home runs (47) and total bases (380). Named to the Mountain West's 25th Season All-Time team. She also played for Team Italy at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

ALO is the NCAA all-time leader in home runs (122) and a two-time National Player of the Year at the University of Oklahoma. She was a member of the 2022 USA Softball Women's National Team and won a 2022 ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports. Alo has also became the first women to play with the Savannah Bananas, debuting in 2023.

LANSDELL returns to HRDX after playing her first season of college softball at Florida International University. Lansdell played baseball exclusively in high school and at Georgia Highlands College, where she became the first woman to play baseball at the National Junior College Athletic Association level.

HUGO, who currently serves as a roving instructor in the Oakland Athletics organization, also returns to the HRDX circuit after participating last year. She is a four-time member of the USA Women's Baseball National Team and became the first two-time winner of the USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Swisher, a 12-year MLB veteran, also returns to HRDX 2024 after participating in the 2023 U.S. tour. He was a 2010 American League All-Star for the New York Yankees after helping them to the 2009 World Series championship.

About HRDX: MLB HRDX is an exciting 3-on-3 co-ed competition with events featuring four teams, each led by an MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Video highlights of last year's inaugural U.S. event in Hartford may be found HERE .

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes. Each player gets one at bat of two minutes thirty seconds. During an at bat the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs through a centerfield target. During each at bat, batters can call for a hot streak of five swings where everything counts double. In the final minute of an at bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

