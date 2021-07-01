Sugar Land Claims Slim 2-1 Victory over Round Rock
July 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Sugar Land Skeeters (27-21) defeated the Round Rock Express (26-23) in Thursday night's series opener at Dell Diamond by a slim final score of 2-1. Round Rock's pitching staff allowed just one walk while striking out 11 during a contest that saw just 11 total hits.
Round Rock starter RHP Drew Anderson (3-4, 3.55) was tagged with the loss, allowing both of Sugar Land's runs to cross in 6.0 innings that also featured eight strikeouts. Houston Astros RHP Joe Smith (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in his first MLB rehab appearance after one hitless inning of relief.
Sugar Land jumped to a 1-0 lead quickly as SS Alex De Goti hit a first-inning leadoff single before scoring on a double from CF Jake Meyers in the next at-bat. 3B C.J. Hinojosa flew into a double play as Express LF Leody Taveras connected with C Yohel Pozo to catch Meyers out at home plate before a Skeeters pop out ended the inning.
Sugar Land put another run across home in the third as De Goti got on base again with a triple to right field. Meyers drove De Got for his second RBI of the night with a base hit and put Sugar Land ahead 2-0.
Round Rock plated its sole run in the fourth inning as Taveras, 3B Ryan Dorow and DH Jason Martin drew consecutive walks to load the bases. A wild pitch from Skeeters RHP Colin McKee allowed Taveras to score, bringing the Express within 2-1. McKee threw for two strikeouts and a pop out to strand two E-Train runners in scoring position.
The final five innings were a pitcher's duel as only two hits and two walks were allowed, all by Sugar Land relievers. Round Rock put a runner on third base in both the seventh and eighth innings but couldn't bring them home for the tie. Skeeters RHP Ronel Blanco earned the save with a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning, closing out the 2-1 final.
The two teams face off for game two on Friday at Dell Diamond. Round Rock LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 3.24) is set to get the start against Sugar Land RHP Hector Velazquez (1-1, 1.62) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
