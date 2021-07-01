Blake Lalli to coach in MLB's All-Star Futures Game

July 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces first-year manager Blake Lalli will serve as the National League Team's bench coach in the upcoming SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The annual exhibition is back after being cancelled due to COVID-19 last season, and will be held on Sunday, July 11 as part of All-Star Weekend in Denver, Colorado.

"I am very grateful to be a part of the Futures game this year," said Lalli. "To be able to spend a couple of days around the best young players in the world will be exciting. I can't wait to watch these kids put on a show for everyone and for baseball fans to see what kind of talent is coming."

The seven-inning contest features the top Minor League prospects, competing at Coors Field and representing the National and American Leagues.

Lalli, in his first season at the helm of the Aces, has guided the Aces to a 31-17 record and the top spot in Triple-A West.

Under Lalli, the Aces have been one of the best offenses in the minor leagues. The Aces lead Triple-A in average (.301), runs (375) and doubles (112), as well as on-base percentage (.381), slugging (.539) and OPS (.920).

The Pittsburgh native is in just his fourth season as a coach, and first at the Triple-A level at just 38 years old. Lalli's final season as a player was 2017, when he appeared in 16 games for the Gwinnett Braves.

The game will start at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 11, and be aired on MLB Network, MLB.com and on SiriusXM with Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.