Reno Aces Baseball Camp Set for August 2-4

RENO, Nev. - With the summer officially underway, the Reno Aces are welcoming the first 100 sign-ups to their three-day camp at Greater Nevada Field on Aug. 2-4, 2021, in partnership with Northern Nevada Baseball Club.

The Aces are happy to welcome the founder of the Northern Nevada Baseball Club Chris Aguila and the University of Nevada, Reno graduate Chris Gimenez as guest coaches for the three-day clinic.

Along with three days of instruction from two former MLB players in Aguila and Gimenez, for just $200, participants ranging in age from nine to 13 will receive a three-day clinic, a ticket to an Aces game and the opportunity to play at Greater Nevada Field with the ability to utilize a Major League-quality training facility.

Aguila was a third-round draft pick in the 1997 MLB Draft, joining the former Florida Marlins straight out of McQueen High School, where he spent 12 years of his career. The veteran outfielder played 1,400 minor league games, hitting .277 at the dish and averaging nearly a hit per game with 1,364 career base knocks.

Following a lengthy career, the two-time Minor League Champion started NNBC with the mindset to make an impact on the next generation of baseball players and promote athleticism, accountability and leadership.

Gimenez, who recently retired from professional baseball in 2018, played for six teams across 11 seasons in the Majors. The University of Nevada, Reno graduate smacked 1,062 career hits and knocked in 543 runs in 1,338 professional games across all levels of the sport. Following his retirement, he jumped right into coaching, serving as the game planning coordinator for pitchers and catchers with the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers before coming home to Reno.

Instruction at the youth camp will aim to better a player's basic skills, build team fundamentals and introduce situational awareness for in-game scenarios. The Aces Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day with lunch included.

For more information, please visit RenoAces.com or contact the Aces at (775) 334-4700.

