Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - July 1, 2021 vs. Reno Aces (7:05 p.m. PT)

July 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast. Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription (use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription).

Tacoma Rainiers (26-20) vs. Reno Aces (31-17)

Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 7:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP Ian McKinney (1-0, 6.23) vs. RHP Humberto Mejía (1-3, 14.34)

FINDING A SECOND WIND: The Rainiers topped Albuquerque 5-4 and clinched the series win in the finale at Isotopes Park on Tuesday night. OF Jarred Kelenic set the tone early with a leadoff home run and DH Cal Raleigh and LF Dillon Thomas followed that up with a pair of RBI singles in the 5th to extend the Rainiers lead. After a 3-run 7th inning for Albuquerque tied the ballgame, Luis Liberato hit the go-ahead 2-RBI single that proved to be enough for the Rainiers to prevail.

Lefty David Huff provided Tacoma with 4 innings of shutout baseball as he struck out 4 and conceded 7 hits. RHP Taylor Guerrieri pitched the final 2.1 innings and earned his second win of the campaign as Tacoma improved to 7-6 in 1-run ball games.

AN ANTICIPATED REUNION: Catcher Cal Raleigh and outfielder Dillon Thomas are both put up big numbers against Reno when the teams first met in the last week of May.

Raleigh went 14-for-27 (.519) with 3 HR, 8 RBI, 9 runs, and 3 doubles over the six game set at Greater Nevada Field. Thomas went 8-for-20 (.400) with 4 HR, 6 RBI, and 8 runs in five games.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-5 with a home run, RBI, and 2 runs on Monday. In his six games at Albuquerque, Kelenic went 11-for-24 (.458) with 3 HR, 8 RBI, 9 runs and 5 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base safely in 21 of 24 games with the Rainiers this season and has a .310/.383/.610 slash line.

YOU GO, GODOY: DH José Godoy extended his season-long hitting streak to 6 games by going 1-for-5 with a run on Tuesday. During his hitting streak, Godoy is 8-for-27 (.296) with 6 RBI, 5 runs and 3 doubles.

HOME SWEET HOME: Tacoma ended their season-long 12-game road trip on Tuesday in Albuquerque. The Rainiers went 7-5 over that stretch, splitting their series with Las Vegas and winning the second series against Albuquerque. Through 24 road games this year, the Rainiers are 12-12 as they improved to .500 in Tuesday's series finale.

RUNS ARE FUN: The Rainiers are the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss) this season. This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a campaign (46 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Thursday at 6 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 6 games over the .500 mark on July 1 since 2016, and this is just the 3rd time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 4.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 20 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, second-most in the league (Reno, 22) and 4th most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 378 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 364). In June, Tacoma has struck out 176 times in 23 games, 3rd fewest behind only Louisville and Rochester (175).

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-15 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 22 punch outs ranks 6th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 68 players used through 45 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 31 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 8 errors, fewest in the Triple-A West, and have a league-best .986 fielding percentage. Tacoma's 32 errors rank 2nd best in the league this season behind El Paso (28).

ROSTER CHANGES: The Rainiers added a few familiar faces in preparation for Thursday's contest. RHP Robert Dugger was optioned by the Mariners after being added as the 27th man for Seattle's Sunday doubleheader. In his 2 appearances with Tacoma, Dugger accumulated a 7.20 ERA over 5 innings.

INF Donovan Walton was also optioned by Seattle and has slashed .283/.328/.350 in 14 games with Tacoma this year.

