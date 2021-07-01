Series Preview: Bees Travel to Take on OKC

The 22-25 Salt Lake Bees are heading to the Sooner state battle against the 26-22 Oklahoma City Dodgers for a six-game series after concluding their home series with the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Bees are heading to Oklahoma on a hot streak after winning the series against the Aviators 4-2 and outscored Las Vegas 36-34.

The Bees took two games from the Aviators on walk-off fashion. On Saturday the game was tied 9-9 with 2 outs in the bottom of the tenth. Preston Palmeiro clutched up and hit a two out double forcing the Aviators to intentionally walk Jack Mayfield. The Aviators made a pitching change and put in RHP Jordan Weems. Matt Thaiss worked a walk to load the bases and brought Jo Adell up to the plate. Adell worked a full count and forced a second consecutive walk to score Palmeiro and secure the Bees win 10-9.

On Monday the game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth. With one out Palmeiro hit a single to left center. Drew Butera came to the plate next but struck out to bring Jack Mayfield to the plate with two outs. With a 1-2 count Mayfield hit a low and away breaking ball with just enough power to clear the fence in left field at Smith's Ballpark for a walk off home run giving the Bees a 3-1 victory.

Mayfield and Palmeiro were huge contributors to each walk off win this series and both had outstanding performances against Las Vegas.

Mayfield was added to the Bees roster two weeks ago and has been a crucial piece to the Bees recent success. Mayfield puzzled Aviators pitchers all series and proved to be a tough out every at-bat. He got a hit in every game against Las Vegas and had four multi-hit games. Mayfield had 11 hits on 28 at-bats (.393) with a triple, four home runs, seven RBIs and accounted for eight runs. On Saturday Mayfield went three for five with two home runs, three RBIs and accounted for three runs.

Palmeiro followed Mayfeld's footsteps and was swinging a red hot stick against the Aviators. Palmeiro has three multi-hit games and went 8-20 (.400) in the series with two doubles, an RBI while accounting for four runs. On Tuesday Palmeiro went three for four with a double and an RBI.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers just wrapped up a six-game road series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. The Dodgers won five of the six games and outscored the Skeeters 27-20 in the series. Oklahoma City is in second place in Triple-A West East and has allowed the second fewest runs allowed in the division.

The Dodgers bullpen includes two pitchers with some of the most strikeouts in Triple-A. Yefrey Ramirez and Aaron Wilkerson are both tied at third for most strikeouts in Triple-A at 55. Ramirez is 2-3 this season with a 4.53 ERA on 45.2 innings pitched with opposing batters hitting .244 against him. Wilkerson has a 4-3 record on the year with 3.99 ERA on 49.2 innings pitched with opposed batters hitting .245 against him.

The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Oklahoma City Dodgers gets underway Thursday, July 2nd @ 7:05 CT at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tune in to The Zone Sports Network to hear the voice of the Bees Steve Klauke broadcast the series.

