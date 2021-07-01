POSTGAME NOTES: Hilliard, Duncan Lead Isotopes to 6-3 Victory

July 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 6 (15-33), Chihuahuas 3 (22-25) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Isotopes outfielder Sam Hilliard put on an offense show tonight for the Albuquerque faithful, finishing the night 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, two home runs, four RBI and a walk. It was Hilliard's second multi-homer game of the season. In 14 games since June 15, Hilliard is hitting .367 (18-for-49) with five doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI ... Rio Ruiz finished the game 1-for-3 with a run scored and extended his hitting streak to 17 games ... Nick Longhi connected on his fourth home run of the season, a solo-shot in the second.

TOEING THE RUBBER: In his Isotopes debut, starter Frank Duncan (1-0, 0.00) was phenomenal, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings. The right-hander did not issue a walk and struck out five. His performance marked the fifth quality start on the season for Albuquerque ... In a rehab appearance, Mychal Givens allowed one run on two hits during his inning of work ... Zac Rosscup picked up the save, his first of the season and 13th in 210 Minor League appearances.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have had seven multi-home run games in 2021 ... The Isotopes were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position while El Paso was 2-for-11 ... The Isotopes are 3-1 at home in series opener.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue their six-game set on Friday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park when Ian Clarkin (0-4, 8.48) gets the start for Warren Schaeffer's squad. The first 2,000 fans 16 and older will go home with Isotopes Vests, courtesy of Pepsi. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.