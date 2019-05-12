Stripers Defeat Pawtucket 4-1, Sweep Series

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (21-16) completed the sweep of the Pawtucket Red Sox (13-21) with a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Andres Santiago (W, 2-2) earned his first win as a Triple-A starter with 6.0 scoreless, six-hit innings.

Scoring Recap: In the first inning, Adam Duvall (11) crushed a 439-foot two-run home run to left-center off Teddy Stankiewicz to give Gwinnett a 2-0 advantage. In the third, Andres Blanco doubled and scored on a two-base pickoff error to make it 3-0 Stripers. In the sixth, Alex Jackson (6) hit a solo home run to left off Jeremy Bleich to put Gwinnett up 4-0. Pawtucket ended the shutout in the seventh as Jantzen Witte doubled to score Josh Tobias, cutting the lead to 4-1.

Stripers Stats: Santiago turned in the longest scoreless outing of his Gwinnett career, walking two while striking out two. Ben Rowen yielded a run on two hits over 2.0 innings, and Rafael De Paula (S, 3) struck out two in a scoreless ninth. Blanco went 3-for-4 and fell a home run short of a cycle. Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Red Sox Stats: Stankiewicz (L, 1-2) was tagged for the loss as he gave up three runs on six hits over 4.0 innings. Witte went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in the only Pawtucket run.

Quote: "I was finally able to throw strikes, that was the key," Santiago said about his win. "I got ahead of the batters and that makes it a lot easier."

Postgame Notes: Duvall extended his on-base streak to 20 games, and Pedro Florimon extended his hitting streak to nine games. Rowen saw his team-best scoreless streak snapped at 19.2 innings. Jackson has homered five times in his last eight games. The Stripers lead the International League with 59 homers, including 26 so far in May. Gwinnett has won nine straight home games over Pawtucket dating back to the 2017 season (have swept three-straight home series).

Next Game (Tuesday, May 14): Gwinnett at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-1, 7.11 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jacob Waguespack (2-4, 5.60 ERA) for the Bisons. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

