Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Norfolk, DH (1:05 p.m.)

May 12, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Harbor Park | Norfolk, VA | Game # 34/35| Road Game # 19/20

BUFFALO BISONS (13-19, T-4, -5.5 North) vs. NORFOLK TIDES (16-18, 4th, -4.5 South)

Game 1 : LHP Ryan Feierabend (1-0, 0.79) vs. RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.87)

Game 2: LHP Tayler Saucedo (2-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Josh Rogers (2-2, 6.48)

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons and Norfolk Tides conclude their three-game series with a twinbill at Harbor Park after severe weather forced the postponement of the second game of the series on Saturday. It is Buffalo's lone trip to Hampton Roads in the 2019 regular season. The Herd will be off on Monday before beginning a six-day homestand against Gwinnett and Louisville.

Last Game: BUF 1, NOR 4

The Bisons out-hit Norfolk on Friday night, but were unable to break through in the run column until the 7th inning. The Tides scored three times in the 5th thanks to back-to-back two-out doubles and added another run to the lead an inning later. Buffalo cut the deficit to three with Reese McGuire's RBI single off of LHP Keegan Akin, but that was it.

Norfolk (0-1)

The Bisons have split the season series with the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles each of the last two seasons. Buffalo went 1-2 at Norfolk last year, with the last series win against the Tides at Harbor Park coming in 2014 when the team went 3-1.

Game 1 Starter:

Lefty Ryan Feierabend is making his third apperance with the Bisons. The veteran spent the last four seasons in Korea before coming back to affiliated baseball in 2019. He picked up a win in his first start for Buffalo on 5/2 vs. Pawtucket, and has allowed just 1 ER in 11.1 IP.

Game 2 Starter:

Tayler Saucedo makes his second start, and third Triple-A appearance overall in 2019, when he takes the hill today. The left hander was promoted from New Hampshire (AA) on 4/28, and made his Bisons' debut on 4/30 vs. Pawtucket. Last season all 26 of his outings came as a starter between Dunedin (A-Adv) and the Fisher Cats.

Reese McGuire

Reese McGuire has hit safely in five straight games for Buffalo to increase his batting average 51 points. The second year Bison backstop has gone 7-17 (.412) in the last five games with 2RBI. McGuire has been behind the plate for 22 of the Herd's 33 games this season after splitting catching duties with Danny Jansen in 2018.

Transactions

On Saturday the Bisons announced that RHP Andrew Sopko was promoted from New Hampsire (AA). He will join the Bisons rotation after six starts for New Hampshire (AA), going 2-2 with a 2.34 ERA.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (16-23) dropped the middle game of their three-game set with the Chicago White Sox, 7-2, on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Jays and Chicago will conclude their series this afternoon at 1:07 p.m. with RHP Aaron Sanchez taking the hill for Toronto.

