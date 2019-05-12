Red Wings to Treat Sunday's Tickets as Rain Checks
May 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are treating tickets to Sunday's game as rain checks due to cool temperatures and drizzle throughout the game with the Durham Bulls.
Fans with tickets dated May 12 may exchange them for any remaining home date in 2019. All exchanges must be made in-person at the Ticket Office.
