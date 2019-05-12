Wings Corral Bulls in Series Finale

The Rochester Red Wings beat the Durham Bulls 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field. The Wings return home on Tuesday, May 21 to open a three-game series against Buffalo (Blue Jays).

Sparks flew early in Rochester as Lamonte Wade, Jr. was ejected from the game in the bottom of the first by home plate umpire Charlie Ramos following a called strike three from Durham starter Ryan Merritt.

Miguel Sano, playing on his major league rehab assignment with Rochester, drove a double off the wall in left to get a runner on in the bottom of the third for the Wings. Luke Raley put Rochester up 1-0, bringing home Sano with an RBI single to right.

Wings starter Lewis Thorpe threw three scoreless innings before giving up back to back home runs in the fourth inning, putting the Bulls up 3-1.

Rochester battled back strong in the fourth, starting with a Zander Wiel leadoff double. After the Wings loaded the bases, John Andreoli came to the plate having earlier replaced Wade Jr. Andreoli lifted the Wings to a 6-3 lead with a go-ahead grand slam blast over the wall in left. It was the fourth homer of the season for Andreoli.

Merritt was relieved after the grand slam, having pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six runs, five of which were earned. He walked two and struck out three on 71 pitches, 44 for strikes.

The Wings loaded the bases once again in the seventh off two hits and a walk, but were unable to capitalize with any runs.

Thorpe concluded his solid afternoon with a line of 7.0 innings, five hits, three runs, no walks, seven strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches, 70 for strikes. Coming on in relief to begin the eighth was Addison Reed who is currently on major league rehab.

Following their second three-inning drought of the afternoon, Durham made the score 6-4 on an RBI double by Nate Lowe. The Bulls looked to score again, sending home Lowe from second base on a hit to left field. Brent Rooker scooped the ball and fired home to put out Lowe at home plate with catcher Tomas Telis making the tag.

Reed pitched one inning and allowed three hits and an earned run. Preston Guilmet worked the ninth inning for the Red Wings, and a one-out walk followed by a single put the tying runs on base. Guilmet got a flyball out, then struck out Jake Smolinksi to end the game.

Sano hit two doubles, scored two runs, and walked once with a pair of strikeouts in his second appearance with the Wings this season.

Winning pitcher: Thorpe (3-2)

Losing pitcher: Merritt (2-3)

Save: Guilmet (4)

NOTES:..John Andreoli's on-base streak is now 17 after walking in the third inning...Drew Maggi extended his on-base streak to 18 games, leading back to his stint with Double-A Pensacola...Jordany Valdespin now has a nine-game hit streak following his single in the second... Zander Wiel improved his hitting streak to seven games...The Twins optioned right-handed pitchers Fernando Romero and Kohl Stewart to Triple-A Rochester Sunday morning, and returned right-handed pitcher Tyler Duffey to Triple-A Rochester after Duffey was brought up for the Saturday doubleheader. ...RHP Zack Weiss was activated from the injured list and active for Sunday's game.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

1994 - One day after being called up from Rochester, Orioles outfielder Mark Smith hit a three-run homer and doubled to lead the O's to an 8-7 victory over the Red Wings at Silver Stadium. Orioles' first baseman Rafael Palmeiro also hit a home run in the exhibition.

