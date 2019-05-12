Game Notes: Charlotte Knights (17-16) at Louisville Bats (15-20)

May 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 36>37, Home 19>20

* Completion of a suspended game (5/11)

Charlotte Knights (17-16) at Louisville Bats (15-20)

RHP Lucas Sims (2-0, 4.45) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (1-1, 5.70)

12:00 PM* / TBD | Sunday, May 12, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran& Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

LET'S START HERE: The Bats and Knights will resume their game from Saturday night at noon today, with Charlotte holding a 6-5 lead over Louisville in the bottom of the seventh inning. After the conclusion of the first game, the Bats and Knights will square off on Sunday in the series finale, which is still set to be a nine-inning affair with Lucas Sims on the mound for Louisville and former Bat Justin Nicolino on the hill for Charlotte.

SUSPENSION:This marks the first time Louisville has been involved in a suspended game that was resumed the next day since May 16 last season at Durham, finishing the game on May 17 and playing a second, 7-inning game that day to finish off the doubleheader. It's the first time it's occurred at Louisville Slugger Field since July 7-8, 2017, when Louisville and Charlotte resumed a suspended game before playing a 7-inning game two of the doubleheader.

LAST HOME SERIES WIN: With a win (or two) today, Louisville would have its first home series win of 2019. LOU last won a home series on August 24-25 last season, winning both games of a 2-game set against Indianapolis. LOU last won a home series of 3+ games from July 30-August 1 last season, taking 2 of 3 from Toledo, in which they lost the opener in that series before winning the latter 2 games.

NICK LONGHHHI:Nick Longhi tallied 3 more hits in the first six innings of last night's ballgame, his third consecutive 3-hit game. He is the first Bat with 3 consecutive games of 3+ hits in almost a decade, when Yonder Alonso did it from June 30-July 2, 2010. Alonso recorded exactly 3 hits in each of the 3 games, which Longhi has done to this point, and has a chance to add to that total with the resuming of Saturday night's game today. Prior to the blazing hot streak, Longhi was batting .235 on the year, and has his average up to .299 coming into play Sunday.

BLAKE SALE: Bats Gold Glove shortstop Blake Trahan had a fantastic night at the plate on Friday, going 4-for-4 with 3 extra-base hits. He registered a pair of doubles and a triple, with the three-bagger being his first of the season. He became just the second Bat with 3 extra-base hits in a game this season, joining VanMeter, who did it via 3 homers on April 29 at Toledo. Trahan is also the first Bat with 2 doubles and a triple in the same game since VanMeter did it on August 19 last season, also against Charlotte.

VANMETER'S UNSEATERS: The Bats had gone homerless in 5 straight games, matching their season-long streak first set from April 19-24, since IL home run leader Josh VanMeter had his contract selected by Cincinnati on May 5. Last night, however, Phillip Ervin and Rob Refsnyder both went deep, giving the Bats their first home runs since the league's leader departed the roster.

AGAINST CHARLOTTE: The Bats welcome the Knights to Louisville Slugger Field for the first time this season, the first of 3 series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox in 2019. Last season, Louisville took 2 of 3 from Charlotte in the clubs' lone series at LSF in April, and split a 4-game series at BB&T Ballpark in August. With 10 matchups scheduled in 2019, this season is just the second time in the past 10 seasons that the clubs will meet this many times, also occurring in 2017.

International League Stories from May 12, 2019

