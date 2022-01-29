Streak Ends at 13 as Knoxville Falls on Road

Dillon Fournier scored two goals and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Quad City Storm 5-2 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline Saturday night.

The Ice Bears (25-4-3) lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 11 and were 12-0-1 in their previous 13 games. The Storm (18-7-7) snapped a four-game skid with the win.

Quad City took the early lead when a turnover in the Knoxville zone allowed Shane Bennett to get the puck alone in the slot. Tommy Tsicos found him from behind the net at the left hash and Bennett's quick wrist shot beat Evan Moyse just 1:28 into the first. The Storm extended the lead when Bennett found Fournier for a one-timer at the blue line at 12:36.

After Kasey Kulczycki drew a slashing penalty against the Storm, Sam Turner fielded a pass at the blue line from Brady Fleurent on the ensuing power play. Turner skated into the high slot and found Dino Balsamo waiting on the backdoor for an easy tap-in behind Kevin Resop to cut the deficit in half 34 seconds before the first intermission.

The Ice Bears were unable to convert any of three power play attempts in the second period. Resop got the stick on a short side shot by Balsamo and Anthony McVeigh's attempt from the left circle was blocked as the score remained 2-1 after the second period.

Filip Virgili scored at 2:10 of the third to put the Storm back to a two-goal advantage. Fournier netted his second of the night at 8:54 to make it a three-goal game.

Balsamo scored his second of the net with a backhand from the left circle. Brady Fleurent fed him the puck from behind the net and Balsamo put it on goal for his 16th of the season.

Marcus Ortiz scored an empty-netter with 1:17 remaining to cap off the scoring. Moyse finished with 29 saves. Resop stopped 30 shots for the Storm.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon to wrap up the weekend. Puck drop is set for 3:10 p.m. EST.

