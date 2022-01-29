Bobcats Fall in Final Meeting with Ice Bears, 4-0

January 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







Vermilion County entered the weekend preparing for their first 3 in 3 homestand in history with matchups against the second ranked Knoxville Ice Bears and the third place Peoria Rivermen. The Bobcats were searching for revenge against Knoxville after being unceremoniously dumped in Knoxville last weekend 5-1 and after a week of practice came out with a new approach to the Ice Bears offense.

Vermilion County came out playing a more aggressive game then they had played a week ago in Knoxville continually pushing the Ice Bears to move the puck quickly. This caught the Knoxville offense off guard and instead of massive offensive possession time as the Bears had last Saturday night both sides went back and forth despite a power play for Knoxville each side had opportunities in the first period but neither side could cash in and the period ended 0-0.

The second period was more of the same through the halfway point as each side had chances on the others net. Just after the second media timeout of the period however Knoxville was able to beat Joe Sheppard IV as Jason Price came out of the penalty Box and broke in alone going forehand backhand to beat Sheppard for 1-0 lead. 1:22 later Anthony McVeigh found a rebound in the slot to beat the Bobcats netminder and make it 2-0.

Despite going down early the Bobcats have come back from bigger deficits in the final period and came out for the third on the attack. Despite zone pressure and outshooting the Ice Bears for the last 2 periods the Cats could not beat Sammy Bernard even with the extra attacker after pulling Sheppard with 90 seconds to go in the game. Knoxville was able to cash in on the empty net as Brady Fleurent poked the puck into the empty cage. 16 seconds later Ned Simpson, the former Bobcat, put the final puck behind Sheppard making it a 4-0 win for the now first place Ice Bears.

Sheppard IV stopped 22 of 25 in the losing effort.

The Bobcats are right back in action tomorrow night Saturday January 28th at 7:00pm against the Peoria Rivermen and it is FREE tee shirt night! Get there early to get your free Bobcats tee shirt! Call 630 335 0651 for tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.