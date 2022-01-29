Mayhem Hunt Down a Raucous Win

MACON, GA - After suffering a 3-1 loss to Birmingham on the last road trip, the Mayhem came from behind twice to erase an early deficit in a 4-2 win over the Bulls in front of a crowd of 3,944. Macon is now 3-1 against the Bulls this season.

The home team trailed early as Mike Davis (10) scored just 4:06 into the first period as Birmingham led 1-0.

Over nine minutes later, Captain Joseph Drapluk (4) evened it up at 1-1. It was short-lived as Jake Pappalardo (2) once again put his team in front, scoring just under three minutes later, giving the Bulls back the lead at 2-1.

In the second period, Scott Coash (10) drew the Mayhem even at 2-2. Brian Kerrigan (2), Macon's youngest member, at 21-years-old, gave his squad a lead they would not relinquish at 3-2.

Devin Brink (6) added one for insurance to make it 4-2, which would be your final. Michael Stiliadis would earn the win by stopping 31 of 33 shots. The Mayhem head back out on the road for two games on February 4th and 5th as they travel to Pensacola to take on the Ice Flyers, who beat them big, on the recent road trip.

The Macon Mayhem return home for a pair of games on February 17 and 18, first against the Knoxville Ice Bears and then the Fayetteville Marksman. February 17th is Thirsty Thursday, and February 18th is Girl Scout Night. For tickets, go to maconmayhem.com or call the Macon Coliseum box office at 478-751-9232.

