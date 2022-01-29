Alec Hagaman Suspended One Game

January 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







The SPHL announced today that Rivermen forward Alec Hagaman has been suspended for one game following his actions in Friday night's contest against Quad City. Hagaman was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the final minute of the first period. Hagaman had two goals in Friday's contest which catapulted him into a tie for first in overall SPHL scoring.

The Rivermen are on the road this evening against Vermilion County for a 7:00 pm face-off. Hagaman will be eligible to return for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Bobcats on January 30.

