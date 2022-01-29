SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Quad City's Darick Louis-Jean

Quad City's Darick-ÂLouis-Jean has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 173, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, January 28.

Louis-Jean was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 41.5, Boarding, at 18:25 of the third period.

Louis-Jean will miss Quad City's game tonight against Knoxville.

Quad City's Tommy Stang

Quad City's Tommy Stang has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an un- penallized slew-foot in SPHL Game 173, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, January 28.

Stang will miss Quad City's game tonight against Knoxville.

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 173, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, January 28.

Hagaman was assessed a minor penalty under Rule 59.2, Cross-Checking, at 19:18 of the first period.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's game tonight against Vermilion County.

