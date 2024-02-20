Strauss Mann Assigned to the Lions de Trois-Rivières

February 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The American Hockey League's Laval Rocket have assigned goaltender Strauss Mann to the Lions de Trois-Rivières.

Mann was 2-9-2 in 15 starts with the Rocket, posting a 3.69 goals against average. He's also known for this goal!

This marks the netminder's first stint in the ECHL this season. In 2022-23, he played 13 games with the (San Jose Sharks affiliate) Wichita Thunder, winning in nine of his appearances.

