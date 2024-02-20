Strauss Mann Assigned to the Lions de Trois-Rivières
February 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The American Hockey League's Laval Rocket have assigned goaltender Strauss Mann to the Lions de Trois-Rivières.
Mann was 2-9-2 in 15 starts with the Rocket, posting a 3.69 goals against average. He's also known for this goal!
This marks the netminder's first stint in the ECHL this season. In 2022-23, he played 13 games with the (San Jose Sharks affiliate) Wichita Thunder, winning in nine of his appearances.
Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2024
- Curtis Hall Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Strauss Mann Assigned to the Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Anton Malmström Reassigned to Springfield Thunderbirds - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nikita Pavlychev Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18 - Idaho Steelheads
- Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame to Induct Three on Saturday - Adirondack Thunder
- Glads Swamped by the Bits, 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.