Anton Malmström Reassigned to Springfield Thunderbirds

February 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Feb. 20) the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Anton Malmström to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Malmström, 23, scored his first two professional points while in a Solar Bears uniform, appearing in five games this season.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound rearguard appeared in seven AHL games with the Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season, recording a -1 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Malmström played three seasons of college hockey at Bowling Green State University, scoring 13 points (7g-6a) in 89 games from 2020-2023. Malmström took home a bronze medal during the 2017-18 season on the Djurgärdens Under-20 team, and a gold medal the year prior while playing for the Under-18 Djurgärdens Club.

