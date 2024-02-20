ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 20, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Darian Skeoch, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Reading
Idaho:
Add Colin Van Den Hurk, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jack Jensen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Delete Chris Cameron, D loaned to Hartford
Kansas City:
Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Orlando:
Delete Anton Malmstrom, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
