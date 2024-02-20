ECHL Transactions - February 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 20, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Darian Skeoch, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Reading

Idaho:

Add Colin Van Den Hurk, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jack Jensen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Delete Chris Cameron, D loaned to Hartford

Kansas City:

Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Orlando:

Delete Anton Malmstrom, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

