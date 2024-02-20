Blades Auction off Specialty First Responder Jerseys with Proceeds Benefitting MDA

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn First Responders Jerseys this week. The auction will open on Wednesday, February 21st at 10:00 AM. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 PM for First Responders Night, presented by the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 3444, IAFF Local 1826, and IAFF Local 2424 at Hertz Arena as they face the Worcester Railers. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

In honor of our First Responders in Southwest Florida - IAFF Local 3444, IAFF Local 1826, and IAFF 2424 are offering two (2) COMPLIMENTARY tickets to all local Southwest Florida First Responders with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate for the Everblades game HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

David Tendeck #1 Cole Moberg #2 Cam Darcy #11

Will Reilly #4 Zach Uens #5 Cam Hausinger #15

Logan Lambdin #7 Brett Davis #8 Mark Senden #18

Andrew Fyten #12 Evan Boucher #13 Riese Zmolek #21

Tyler Kobryn #16 Zach Tsekos #17 Kyle Neuber #24

Bobo Carpenter #19 Oliver Chau #20 Stantislav Demin #28

Joe Pendenza #22 Wilmer Skoog #23 Cam Johnson #33

Chris Ordoobadi #26 Sean Josling #27 Evan Cormier #35

Luke Santerno #29 Dennis Cesana #32 Evan Nause #55

Cam Morrison #43 Jordan Sambrook #36 --

-- Nathan Staios #44 --

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 PM on Saturday, February 24th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 PM on Saturday, February 24th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 25th.

The jersey will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Wednesday, March 6th at 7:30 PM against the Jacksonville Icemen, save with our hump day deals of the week! $3 beers and $3 hotdogs all night long.

